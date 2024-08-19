Mattress sweat stains: Rid your bed of stains and stop them coming back
Our no-sweat guide to removing those unsightly yellow stains from your mattress, pillow and bedding for good
Why do mattresses turn yellow after a while? It’s mostly caused by your sweat. These stains – which can also turn up on your pillows and white T-shirts – are unsightly at best, and, at worst, can lead to mould or damage to fabrics, particularly if left unchecked.
Mattress sweat stains can be hard to avoid since most people sweat at least a little bit while they sleep. Once temperatures hit around 30°C everyone sweats, even at rest, so during a heatwave, you really can be sweating buckets, and even the best mattress protectors won’t be enough to prevent discolouration.
In this article, we’ll reveal why mattress sweat stains happen and offer a step-by-step guide to getting rid of them. We’ll also look at the best ways to keep your mattress free from future stains.
What causes mattress sweat stains?
If you tend to sweat a lot, or if you’ve suffered night sweats caused by stress, menopause or medication, then it’s not inconceivable that you’re sweating up to a litre a night onto your poor mattress. Some of that is absorbed by your sleepwear or bedding, though exactly how much is anyone’s guess.
But you don’t have to be a profuse sweater for your sweat to create mattress stains. Even a normal amount of overnight perspiration can gradually cast a jaundiced hue across your sleeping surfaces.
So, why is it yellow? Sweat itself is colourless and sterile, but the salt, urea and ammonia that sweat contains are a feast for bacteria. When those bacteria metabolise the ingredients of sweat, they release new molecules that have a yellowish colour.
Other factors are at play too. Sebum – the waxy, oily secretion that comes from the sebaceous glands in your hair follicles – as well as cosmetics and moisturisers, and even your own drool, these can all contribute to the yellowing of sleeping surfaces. On top of all this, the materials in your mattress can yellow through oxidation, which is just a normal part of your mattress’ ageing process.
Is it OK to sleep on a mattress with sweat stains?
As a general rule, flat, dry, odourless stains won’t do you any harm, but damp, humid environments are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Once you have a build-up of sweat or other bodily fluids then dust mites, bacterial growth and mould can thrive, and stains that are smelly and patchy are a definite warning sign. So it’s always worth treating stains and taking steps to prevent them.
How to remove sweat stains from a mattress: Step-by-step
Removing sweat stains from your bed sheets is relatively simple: you only need to put them in your washing machine on the hottest wash possible.
Removing stains from a mattress is trickier – you would need the world’s biggest washing machine – and it’s important not to use too much water. Liquid that gets into a mattress can take so long to dry that mould can form. And once there’s mould inside your mattress it can be impossible to tackle.
So what can you do? Here’s a step-by-step guide.
1. Remove all bedding and wash it hot
Start by removing all sheets, including the mattress protector, if you have one. Wash your bedding at the highest temperature its label allows, ideally 60°C.
2. Use baking soda
Sprinkle baking soda (also known as bicarbonate of soda, or sodium bicarbonate) all over the surfaces of the mattress, not just the sweat stains. Soda is brilliant at absorbing moisture, odours and discolouration, making it a very useful cleaning product. Baking soda is also much more gentle and far less smelly than bleach.
We don’t recommend rubbing the soda in with a brush, as that can damage the fibres of your mattress and make it more susceptible to future staining. Instead, let it sit for a few hours, ideally overnight if you have a spare mattress you can sleep on.
3. Vacuum the mattress
Vacuum all of the mattress to remove the bicarb of soda, along with any dust and dirt. Be sure to use the nozzle attachment to get into any crevices.
4. Blot with a mild laundry solution
Mix a small amount of laundry detergent with water, then gently blot the stain using a damp, not wet, cloth. Start at the edges of each stain and work your way inwards to prevent spreading the stain.
Avoid rubbing or scrubbing too hard, and don’t go overboard with the detergent. Too much laundry liquid can cause discolouration that’s even worse than the stain you’re trying to fix.
5. Mist with spirit vinegar
After you’ve blotted the stain and its surrounding area, mist the area with equal parts spirit vinegar (also known as white vinegar, or distilled vinegar) and water using a spray bottle. This vinegar neutralises any remaining odours and kills bacteria (malt vinegar, on the other hand, will make your bed smell like a chip shop).
Again, be careful of using too much liquid. After you’ve sprayed the area, use a new dry cloth to blot it.
6. Let the mattress dry completely
Your mattress must be completely dry before you put any bedding back on or you attempt to sleep on it. If any damp has the opportunity to take hold, mould and dust mites may move in soon after. We recommend using a fan or dehumidifier to help speed up the drying process.
7. Spot-clean new stains
Every time you change your bedding, check your mattress for signs of new staining. If baking soda, weak laundry solution and spirit vinegar don’t do the trick, try a product designed for spot-cleaning fabrics, such as Dr Beckmann Upholstery Stain Remover (around £3.50 from Amazon).
How can I prevent mattress sweat stains?
There are two ways to prevent sweat stains on mattresses: either by sweating less or getting less sweat on your mattress. Let’s start with some ways to keep sweat off of your mattress:
Use a mattress protector
The best mattress protectors will add comfort and allergy protection to your mattress as well as guard it against spills and stains. Best of all, it’s a lot easier to clean than a mattress – just throw it in the washing machine.
It’s a good idea to invest in a few mattress protectors so you always have a clean, dry one ready to use. We recommend using a protector even if your mattress has a removable top cover. Our roundup of the best mattress protectors includes products from as little as £10.
Wash your bedding weekly
Sweat, oil and grime from your body rub off onto your sheets and pillowcases with use, and eventually they will transfer to your mattress. So, wash your bedding at least once a week, especially in hot weather, to prevent any buildup.
To try to sweat less, employ some of these methods:
Keep your bedroom temperature comfortable
The optimal temperature for a good night’s sleep is around 18°C, with a humidity level of no more than 50%. The humidity level in the UK regularly exceeds 80% during the summer, so a dehumidifier or a portable air conditioner may help you sleep significantly better and sweat less.
Use breathable bedding and pyjamas
Bedding and pyjamas made from natural fibres – such as cotton, wool, silk or bamboo – can help to keep you cool and dry. Not only can their breathability help reduce sweating during the night, but these fibres don’t hold onto sweat in the same way as synthetic fibres – such as polyester – which can trap heat and moisture, with some smelly, sweat-stained results.
Switch to a cooling mattress
The best cooling mattresses use natural fibres and breathable structures to help regulate your temperature and allow air to circulate. They won’t actively cool you down – it won’t be like sleeping on a giant ice pack – but they can help prevent overheating and excess sweating.
Cleaning sweat stains from your mattress is certainly possible but it’s not the quickest or easiest household task, especially given the need to dry your mattress completely before using it again. Prevention is easier than cure, and breathable bedding and mattress protectors are always cheaper than a whole new mattress.