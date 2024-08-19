Why do mattresses turn yellow after a while? It’s mostly caused by your sweat. These stains – which can also turn up on your pillows and white T-shirts – are unsightly at best, and, at worst, can lead to mould or damage to fabrics, particularly if left unchecked.

Mattress sweat stains can be hard to avoid since most people sweat at least a little bit while they sleep. Once temperatures hit around 30°C everyone sweats, even at rest, so during a heatwave, you really can be sweating buckets, and even the best mattress protectors won’t be enough to prevent discolouration.

In this article, we’ll reveal why mattress sweat stains happen and offer a step-by-step guide to getting rid of them. We’ll also look at the best ways to keep your mattress free from future stains.