Is mould dangerous?

What causes mould?

Mould is the result of excess moisture. When you step out of a particularly steamy shower or you’ve been cooking, you may notice the appearance of condensation on windows and mirrors. “Condensation is different from mould, but it’s important to note that condensation can cause mould,” says Paul Hambidge, Managing Director at Factory Direct Flooring. “To begin with, condensation usually looks like water droplets, or a ‘film’ of moisture and appears on surfaces like windows, cold walls, or even mirrors.”

Condensation happens when the temperature falls to what is known as the dew point, and water vapour in the air forms into droplets. When these water droplets come into contact with a cold surface, the droplets create dampness. Without adequate ventilation for the additional moisture to escape, this dampness creates the perfect environment for mould to grow. Chris Michael, the co-founder of Meaco, a leading dehumidifier manufacturer, expands on this, “Mould and mildew growth is caused mainly by the temperature and moisture levels in a space. If a room has a high moisture content internally, mould begins to grow on organic materials. This is why it is common to see mould growth in bathrooms as showering and bathing increases the moisture and humidity levels in that room. The rate at which it grows will be determined by the room’s relative humidity (RH). If it is above 68% RH, then the infestation will get larger, but if it is below 68% RH, then it will stop growing. If left untreated, it can cause damage to both health and home.”

While you may want to clean away the mould as soon as you see it, it’s actually more important to understand what’s causing the mould in the first place. It may be as simple as excess moisture and steam in the air following an everyday task such as bathing or cooking. If that’s the case, there are a few different, quick and easy solutions to help remove it. But a leak, either from a pipe, ceiling, roof or window, may require repairs to prevent mould from appearing again.

