If your home suffers from damp patches or mould, one of the best dehumidifiers could alleviate your problems.

Damp is bad for both you and your home and the root cause of it is typically excess moisture. While opening windows and fixing up your home can help, a dehumidifier is one of the simplest and most effective ways of reducing how much water vapour is in the air.

Expert Reviews has tested dozens of dehumidifiers in real-life conditions, measuring their impact using humidity metres and air quality monitors, to provide you with a list of the best options for a variety of use cases and budgets.

You’ll find reviews of our recommendations below, along with an explanation of how we test dehumidifiers and a breakdown of the things to consider before buying one.

