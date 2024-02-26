Simba Hybrid Ultra review: Luxury in layers

As with all Simba mattresses, for your peace of mind, they offer a 200-night trial period with a hassle-free full refund should you decide it’s not for you. Unlike many bed-in-a-box mattresses, this design doesn’t come rolled up; instead, it arrives fully formed with their free ‘VIP delivery’ that involves a two-person team delivering the mattress, on a date of your choosing, directly to your bedroom. You can even opt to have your existing mattress removed and recycled, should you wish.

As for mattress care, the top of the soft knitted cover can be unzipped and removed for washing. And while you won’t need to turn the mattress over, Simba suggests rotating it every month for the first three months, and then once every three months for the rest of its life – in fact, this is one of the conditions of the 10-year warranty. Also note that, while it has handles on the sides, it’s a very heavy mattress and you should get someone to help you move it.

Simba Hybrid Ultra review: Price and competition

The Hybrid Ultra is the most expensive premium mattress in Simba’s range of hybrid mattresses. At the time of writing, Simba was offering 25% off selected hybrid mattresses, which meant that you could buy the Hybrid Ultra mattress at just £1,949 for a single, down from its usual RRP of £2,599. Simba also sells several alternatives – for example, you can pick up their entry-level Hybrid Essential from £749 for a single, or their mid-range 8-layer Hybrid Pro at RRP £1,159 for a single. It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that they do have financing options – you can opt to spread the cost over 12 months interest-free or take out a payment plan for up to five years. It’s also worth noting Simba offers near-continual promotions, so you probably won’t have to buy at the RRP.