Learning zone: Wireless earbuds

Types of sound signature

Here’s a brief run-down of the sort of tunings you may come across in wireless earbuds and their characteristics. Inevitably, each set of earbuds will vary somewhat from these descriptions – plus, you may hear a different slant on the sound depending on your own hearing – but these are the sorts of phrases you’ll hear banded about regarding each earbuds default sound signature.

Tuning What is it? What is it good for? What may be a problem? Best genres Neutral No levels of the frequency range are emphasised above others. It may be described as “balanced” or “flat”. Music mastering or hearing tracks as artists intended them (audiophiles). Some people find neutral sound to be boring or uninspiring. Any genre Bright Boost of the high and upper-mid frequencies for a forward-sounding listen. Hearing treble detail or audio imperfections. Humans are sensitive to high frequencies meaning bright earbuds may causing listening fatigue. Classical and Jazz V-shaped / U-shaped Boost to both the upper and lower frequencies compared to the mid-range. Often an appealing tuning for the human ear due to the uneven colouration. The result is energetic and dynamic. May not sound the best for instruments and vocals that, generally, have the bulk of their frequency in the middle ranges. Rock and pop Dark / Bass-boosted Boost to the low frequencies. Bass-first music since the increased bass makes the audio sound louder and warmer. May be a bit extreme for some listeners and won’t suit all genres. Can result in reduced clarity at other frequencies. Hip-hop, Electronic

Should I care about which audio codecs are supported?

While tuning will dictate how your earbuds sound, the quality is largely down to the Bluetooth codecs that are supported. Codecs determine how Bluetooth transmits information to your device and there are plenty to pick from including the key players of SBC, AAC, AptX and LDAC. However, you must keep in mind that your output device must also support the relevant codec: iPhones don’t support aptX, for instance, so even if you own the very best wireless earbuds money can buy, you won’t be able to make full use of them.

Below is a quick rundown of all the major codecs in order of quality when considering their sample rate (meaning the number of points of data per second of an audio file), bit depth (meaning ) and bit rate (meaning the amount of audio transferred per second). In all cases, the higher value corresponds to a higher quality file, though each has its plus sides and limitations.

Codec Max bit rate Minimum bit rate Max bit depth Max sample rate Positives Limitations Year of release SBC 328Kbps 192 Kbps 16-bit 48kHz SBC is the default codec that almost every earbud and device supports. SBC has high latency (200ms) which is not ideal for gaming. Not particularly high resolution audio. 2003 AAC 320Kbps 128 Kbps 24-bit 44.1kHz Codec made for Apple devices. AAC performs better than SBC because of better compression. Suffers from quality loss when used with non-Apple devices. It also has high latency (200ms). 2006 LC3 (LE Audio) 392Kbps 160 Kbps 32-bit 48kHz Higher quality than SBC and AAC.

Uses less power and bandwidth.

Lowest latency available (7.5 – 10ms).

Planned to replace SBC in the long-term. Not supported by many earbuds or devices at present. 2020 aptX 384Kbps 352 Kbps 16-bit 48kHz Common to Android devices, aptX delivers better sonic quality higher transfer rates and slightly better latency than SBC. Not supported by Apple devices. Still high latency (180ms). 2016 aptX HD 576Kbps 576 Kbps 24-bit 48kHz Prevalent on Android devices, aptX HD offers the third-highest audio currently available. Not supported by Apple devices. Still not near lossless audio. High latency (200ms). 2016 LDAC 990Kbps 330 Kbps 24-bit 96kHz LDAC isn’t quite lossless quality, but sits in 2nd place in terms of wireless audio quality. Not supported by Apple devices. It also has high latency (200ms). 2015 aptX Lossless 1200 Kbps 1100 Kbps 24-bit 96kHz AptX Lossless offers full CD-quality audio; that’s the best currently possible. Low latency (50ms) Not supported by Apple devices. It is only supported with devices running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 chipsets which are not yet universal. 2016

What manufacturers produce the best earbuds?

Now you should know roughly what sort of traits you want in your earbuds, and which codecs will suit your devices, and may be wondering which manufacturer will best serve your wants and needs.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a short answer to this question. The steady dissemination of the technology behind wireless earbuds has meant that many previously unheard-of brands – such as EarFun – have come out of nowhere to produce some excellent value wireless earbuds. And they’re often fitted with impressive noise cancelling and decent audio quality.

Consumers agree, with over half (56%) of today’s market share taken up by brands outside the top five manufacturers – Apple (21%), Samsung (8%), Indian-based BoAt (6%), Sony (5%) and Xiaomi (4%) – according to Federica Laricchia’s research for Statista.

That’s a huge difference from the first quarter of 2019 when Apple held an enormous 48.1% of the global market share. Together with Samsung (14.6%), that’s almost two thirds of the market supplied by two firms only five years ago, highlighting how fast things have changed. And this diversity is reflected in the range of options we picked for this page – even if the big name players do feature too.

Still, there’s a difference between popularity and outright quality. While a manufacturer may command a large market share worldwide, there are plenty of brands without a mass audience that produce earbuds we love, such as Nothing’s Earbuds (2) or House of Marley’s Redemption ANC 2. Moreover, market leaders like Sony produce a vast number of headphones for different price points, all with varying feature sets and differing audio quality, meaning just selecting a manufacturer on this basis isn’t a sensible decision.

What matters instead are your priorities – be they related to specifications or that crucial total cost – all of which we’ve discussed in this buying guide.

Are there any new or upcoming developments in earbud technology?

According to Mordor Intelligence, in 2024 there are estimated to be 273.54 million units in the wireless earbud market across the globe, and with that expected to almost quadruple to 937.67 million by 2029. Given that serious appetite, we can expect the market to continue innovating and there are set to be a few serious changes to the market in the coming years.

LC3: First announced in 2020, LE Audio – or Low Energy Audio – has been around, sort of, for a little while now. Sort of because it’s been rolled out by manufacturers at a snail’s pace. With it comes a new codec, LC3, which is seen as the long-term replacement of SBC. Plenty of earbuds have already adopted it, too. The problem is that smartphones are playing catch-up and they also need to support the tech for it to work. When both have it, you are treated to higher quality audio than Bluetooth Classic’s SBC codec, and, as its name suggests, it is more energy efficient to boot with the lowest latency of any Bluetooth codecs currently available. We’ve certainly not seen it on that many earbuds but look forward to it having a wider use case in the near future.

Auracast: One of the boons of Bluetooth LE is the use of Auracast technology which allows multiple audio devices to connect to a single source. This could be used to listen to broadcasts in your local vicinity, much like Wi-Fi networks, alongside masses of others. It could be a game changer for a number of tasks, from getting information about your gate in an airport to use by lecturers at universities. Until wider adoption of LE Audio comes into play, we’ll have to wait and see but we’re pretty excited about this one.

Replaceable batteries: To cut back on electronic waste, the EU has legislated that by 2027, all technology manufacturers must produce products with replaceable batteries. These batteries must be easily replaceable by the owner of the product themselves, too. Unless wireless earbuds manage to get an exemption prior to then, we may see a switch towards replaceable batteries in earbuds sooner rather than later.

