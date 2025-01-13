Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 review: Transcendental sound but light on features

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6’s more expensive stablemates, the B&W Pi8, were among the best true wireless earbuds I tested in 2024. I described them as “my new favourite earbuds for sound quality” and it will take a lot to wrestle that title away from them this year.

That the Pi6 get anywhere close despite being £130 cheaper than the Pi8 is a testament to the British manufacturer’s talents. However, fantastic audio performance and comfort aside, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 are tricky to recommend ahead of options like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (£229) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (£200).

Their noise cancellation is less effective than that of those buds, while their feature set and customisability options leave a bit to be desired. Though a big step up on the Pi5 S2 they replace – and the cheapest way of enjoying B&W sound on the go – you’re better off saving up for the more refined Pi8 or looking for a more fully featured alternative elsewhere.