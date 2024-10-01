Apple AirPods 4 review: Surprisingly excellent

Apple AirPods 4 review: What do they do well?

While that’s undoubtedly disappointing, the AirPods 4 do have plenty of other things going for them. The new design, for instance, feels super comfortable and they sit in my small-ish ears far more securely than other open-fit headphones I’ve tried. I’ve worn them out on a couple of runs, too, and they’ve stayed put without shifting around or feeling as if they were on the brink of doing so.

In fact, I think these are the ideal workout headphones. Because they’re open-fit, they don’t amplify your breathing like earbuds with silicone rubber tips can and, when ANC is turned off, they don’t block out external noise, either, so you can hear what’s going on around you. Then, when you’d prefer to immerse yourself in the audio a bit more – say you’ve moved from a hazardous urban environment to a quieter, more relaxed park – you can switch on the ANC with a long squeeze of the stem on either bud and enjoy a quieter listening environment.

Of course, you don’t have to be working out to fully appreciate how comfortable the AirPods Pro 4 are; they’re also great for wearing all day at your desk. They’re super light, and I found they didn’t induce ear ache like other earbuds can.

The ANC is surprisingly effective, too. I haven’t had the chance to test them out on a real aeroplane yet, so I simulated one instead, by playing some cabin noise from YouTube through my big desktop speakers and turning the volume up loud.

Do they cut background noise as effectively as the AirPods Pro 2 or a pair of over-ear headphones like the Sonos Ace or the AirPods Max? No, they do not, but they do cut down on that rumble significantly enough that you don’t need to turn up the volume to dangerous levels in order to enjoy your music or hear podcasts. This is no tick box feature – it really does work and, in my view, it makes the ANC version well worth the extra £50 over the standard model.

There are other features worth having too, although none are quite as useful as the ANC. Spatial Audio works well enough, lending a tangible sense of three-dimensionality to sound, particularly when watching Dolby Atmos-enabled TV and movies. Head tracking is uncannily effective, keeping audio seemingly locked to the device that’s playing it, and adaptive audio proved adept at turning the ANC up and down depending on how raucous the environment around you is. The latter is tunable, too: you can leave it on default, or adjust a slider to let in more or less noise, depending on your preference.