I’ve tested the new Beats Pill and think it’s a great way to soundtrack your summer

Throughout testing, the Beats Pill (2024) performed admirably. The thumping bassline on Charli XCX’s Apple was tight and punchy, while each ensemble element on 360 from the same Brat album proved well-defined and crisp. Skylar Grey’s vocal on Eminem’s Temporary was full of character yet articulated with nuance and I was able to make out every lyric on more verbally volatile tracks from The Death of Slim Shady such as Habits.

A nostalgic listen to The New Starlight Express (1993) soundtrack revealed the Pill’s skill at separating different instruments and I was continually impressed by how it coped with changes in tone, tempo and dynamic range. It shifted effortlessly from the opening rock and roll number Rolling Stock to the tender, tuneful ballad He’ll Whistle At Me and handled the plodding, jarring Freight and electro-inspired AC/DC equally well.

Complementing its smart design and engaging audio are plentiful battery life and some useful convenience features. There’s one-touch pairing with both Apple and Android devices, Find My and Find My Device support should you misplace the speaker and the option to use the Pill as a power bank for charging. There’s no voice assistant built in but you can use the Pill to interact with your phone’s assistant and it can serve as a speakerphone for calls, too. In testing this, I found the Pill to be a capable speakerphone, with my voice remaining intelligible on calls despite a significant amount of background noise.

Two Pills can be synced in Amplify mode for twice the output or paired in Stereo mode to function as discrete left and right channels. I was only sent one Pill for review so can’t comment on how well these modes work but they’re nice options to have for those willing to double drop.

There are some frustrating omissions that I’ll discuss in the section below, but, on the whole, the Beats Pill scores well where functionality is concerned.