Beats Fit Pro review: A good alternative to the AirPods Pro and now in the Prime Day sale

As is typically the case with Beats earphones, you won’t find much in the way of customisation options, but you can set a long-press to summon your phone’s voice assistant via either the left or right earbud. Unlike the Beats Studio Buds, there’s also an option to reduce and increase the volume with long-presses of the left and right buds, respectively. That’s a nice addition, but does mean you’ll need to reach for the app if you want to enable noise cancellation.

The Fit Pro’s charging case is powered via USB-C, and Beats claims that you’ll get up to six hours of listening time from a single charge with ANC enabled, with the charging case providing a further three full charges. That’s somewhat better than the AirPods Pro, which can also be used for a total of up to 24 hours, but only promise up to four-and-a-half hours of listening from a single charge. When it comes to topping up, Beats says five minutes in the case can give you up to an hour’s usage in the event you’re running low on juice.

Similar to their cheaper stablemate, the Beats Fit Pro are IPX4 rated, certifying them resistant to splashes from all directions but not waterproof. That means you should have no problems using them during sweaty workouts or in the rain, but it’s worth noting that the charging case has no water resistance, so you’ll want to avoid it getting wet.

One area in which the Beats Fit Pro fail to improve on the Studio Buds is wireless charging. Unlike Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM4, the Beats Fit Pro’s charging case can only be charged via USB-C.