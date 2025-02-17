Huawei FreeArc review: Arc de triumph?

According to Huawei, the Huawei FreeArc sit in the fastest-growing segment of the headphones market; data presented by the brand says sales of open-ear headphones skyrocketed by 600% between Q1 2023 and Q2 2024.

That figure is a little misleading – open-ear headphones are a relatively new concept, so pre-2023 numbers would have been low – but it shows an appetite for wireless earbud designs that leave your ear canals unobstructed.

They’re not without drawbacks: they offer no isolation from external noise and deliver inferior audio to regular buds with silicone eartips. But Huawei has priced the FreeArc in such a way that you can feasibly pick up a pair to complement your main noise-cancelling headphones – if all you want is an occasional pair for the gym.