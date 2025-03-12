LG xboom Buds review: Boom Boom Wow?

If you fancy yourself able to come up with a more suitable EQ than will.i.am, you can play around with the eight-brand graphic equaliser in the xboom Buds app. Changes made there have a noticeable impact on sonic performance, and I did save a couple of custom presets for more sedate genres, where I found will.i.am’s tuning a little too vivacious.

EQ controls are just one of several ways in which you can customise your experience using the xboom Buds app. Touch controls, which cover every key command and work fantastically, can be reassigned simply and effectively, and you’re free to toggle the highly responsive wear detection on or off.

The xboom Buds LAB section of the app feels lifted straight from Samsung’s Wearable app but includes some worthwhile stuff. The Game Mode is useful when watching video content or playing mobile games and I particularly like the Profile option. This allows you to save ANC, equaliser and touch controls settings to a custom profile, meaning you can create combinations for different scenarios and quickly switch between them. I also really like “Intelligent Sorting”, which automatically reorders features in the app based on how frequently you use them. It’s a small but clever inclusion.

