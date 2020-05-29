The best swimming headphones to buy in 2024

Stay entertained while you swim along by using a set of the best swimming headphones. Listen to your favourite music, podcasts or even play a training session talkthrough to make swimming even more immersive.

Swimming headphones are simply a pair of waterproof headphones, made to be used with your choice of compatible waterproof MP3 player. This option is ideal for buyers who already have a wearable MP3 player that’s designed for aquatic use.

Do bear in mind that while some swimming headphones do sound pretty good, this type of headphone probably won’t give you a comparable standard of audio experience to a great pair of ordinary headphones.

Below, you’ll find our list of the best swimming headphones, complete with mini reviews of each, followed by our buying guide which takes you through which features to look out for.