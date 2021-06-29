Best headphones 2024: Prime Day deals on brilliant audio options to suit every budget

Depending on the devices you wish to use your headphones with, you’ll want to choose wired headphones that offer a compatible connection. For example, Apple’s recent iPhones use a proprietary Lightning port so headphones sporting a 3.5mm connection won’t work with them without an adapter.

As Bluetooth connectivity has developed, we’ve seen more and more of the best headphones making the switch to wireless functionality. Connect your smartphone or laptop to your headphones over Bluetooth and you can enjoy audio without the need for any wiring to connect them. This means the headphones will need to be charged regularly but, in the case of earbuds, you get a portable charging case to help boost battery life. If you’re specifically interested in wireless headphones, check out our list of the best Bluetooth headphones available.

Active noise cancellation (ANC): ANC technology is designed to drown out external noise. It’s an essential feature if you want to zone out from the rest of the world when on a noisy commute. Read our list of the best ANC headphones for more details.

Integrated microphone and voice assistant: You’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of headphones that don’t come with some kind of microphone built-in, but it’s well worth checking before you buy. A significant number support the use of your voice assistant, so if Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri are essential to your daily routine, make sure the headphones you buy have voice assistant support.

Touch controls: Touch controls allow you to control your audio without needing to access the device playing it. Over-complicated touch controls can be off-putting but you want to make sure the key commands, namely volume up/down and play/pause, are available.

Bluetooth codecs: Codecs determine how data is transmitted from your audio output to your headphones and not all of them are created equally. SBC is pretty much universal and works well enough but if you want an optimal wireless experience you should look out for codecs capable of transmitting high-resolution audio such as Qualcomm’s aptX HD. Bear in mind that not every device supports every codec so check for compatibility before buying. It’s also worth noting that both your headphones and the audio source must support a codec for you to be able to use it.

Waterproofing: Having some level of sweat/waterproofing is always welcome. Be on the lookout for IP certification – anything higher than IPX4 means your headphones will survive a sudden downpour and are cut out for use in the gym or while running. It’s rare to find IP certification on over-ear and on-ear headphones but most of the best headphones designed to fit in your ears will have it.

