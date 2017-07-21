Best noise-cancelling headphones 2024: The top tried and tested opinions this Prime Day

The best noise-cancelling headphones – often called active noise-cancelling or ANC headphones – are the only way to enjoy tunes, podcasts, films and TV shows free from the distracting noise of the outside world. And their popularity is such that they’re now available in various styles, at all sorts of prices.

At Expert Reviews we’ve assembled a team of audio experts with decades of experience between them. We’ve tested hundreds of pairs of headphones, at every price and of every style, and have compiled a list of our favourite noise-cancelling options to help you buy the pair that will suit your requirements and your budget.

So it doesn’t matter if you want a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to use on your commute, in the office or to enjoy your favourite tunes without cranking up the volume to drown out the rest of the world. Below, you’ll find out how ANC headphones work, what to look for and our picks of the best noise-cancelling headphones to suit you based on the most rigorous testing.