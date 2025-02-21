Is LG’s headphones and speakers partnership with will.i.am more than just canny celebrity marketing?
LG’s new xboom with will.i.am range has got our Tech Editor thinking about the influence of celebrities on the headphones industry
Manufacturers have been using ties with famous figures to promote their products for centuries. Back in the 1760s, ceramics maker Josiah Wedgwood was appointed “Potter to Her Majesty” after creating a tea set for King George III’s wife, Queen Charlotte, and was later granted permission to launch a “Queen’s Ware” line in her honour.
Over 250 years on, Wedgwood still produces Queen’s Ware, demonstrating just how powerful “celebrity” endorsement is and the long-lasting legacy it can create for brands. Things have come a long way since then, but the principle remains the same. Brands seek to boost recognition of their products by attaching a familiar and respected name to them, with LG’s new partnership with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am a case in point.
Depending on the individual and brand in question, such partnerships can create interest from and engagement with new audiences, carve out specific niche markets and increase brand loyalty. And, crucially from a business perspective, drive sales. In a modern landscape dominated by social media and the instantaneous sharing of information globally, superstar sway is more impactful than ever. We’re constantly bombarded by advertisements featuring figures with huge followings and who brands know already have captive audiences.
There’s no denying how effective such marketing strategies can be, particularly for younger generations. Growing up, I wanted the football boots worn by my favourite players, took my fashion cues from music artists that inspired me, and pestered my parents for things that made me feel like I was part of the cultural zeitgeist.
I like to consider myself above such behaviour nowadays, particularly where the technology I review is concerned. It matters not a jot to me whether David Beckham is the poster boy for Bowers & Wilkins. Sure, he’s given me some fantastic moments as an England fan, but his wand of a right foot and smouldering looks aren’t going to affect how I rate the company’s flagship true wireless earbuds. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are rather good, though.
Nor am I going to rush out and purchase a pair of the Denon PerL Pro at Katy Perry’s behest. Although her charms are considerable, I need to be convinced by a product’s performance or given a compelling reason to fork out for it. Fortunately, in the case of the PerL Pro, their performance is more than up to snuff.
These are just two recent examples of megastars fronting up campaigns for headphones and both make sense for the brands they’re representing. Becks is a fashion icon who reflects the style-conscious consumer B&W typically attracts, while KP is a creative champion of the individuality and self-expression that Denon sees its personalised audio technology encapsulating.
While understandable and smart from a branding perspective, neither of these collaborations makes a meaningful difference to the lived experience of the products. There are, however, some manufacturers whose celebrity connections run deeper and play a more significant role in shaping their products.
House of Marley’s website says its “eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet.” While I can’t comment on the specifics of House of Marley’s tuning process, there’s an intentional and tangible alignment between the kind of audio it produces and the values of the individual at the core of the brand.
There’s also a stated commitment to using sustainable materials and supporting projects that benefit the environment. A cynic might raise their eyebrows and suggest this is simply a clever tactic to boost revenue, or create a positive brand image in the minds of consumers and reviewers. It would be foolish to dismiss this entirely, but such an approach would never influence one of our reviews of a House of Marley product. While I’m happy to see companies use their powers for good, our judgements will always be based on performance.
By far the most notable example of celebrity-endorsed headphones, however, is Beats. Founded by rapper and producer Dr Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine in 2006, the brand has achieved great success with over-ear and on-ear options like the Beats Studio Pro and Beats Solo 4 by harnessing the power of celebrity. It’s created specific product lines for the likes of Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian and worked with Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Serena Williams among many others to cement its cultural identity.
But, at the heart of the brand, you have an esteemed rapper and producer who knows more about music than most people on the planet. Of course, the good doctor is only one cog in a huge wheel comprising audio technicians and engineers, but for those who enjoy the music he’s renowned for, it makes sense to put a degree of faith in his ability to tune an EQ.
Beats audio hasn’t always been to everyone’s taste – a criticism levelled at its headphones of yesteryear was that they over-emphasised bass to a dramatic degree – but it’s also brought the brand a legion of fans.
LG has moved to do something similar by bringing in will.i.am as a consultant and ambassador for its new xboom audio range, which includes three Bluetooth speakers and a pair of wireless earbuds. While his official title of “Experiential Architect” makes me a little nauseous, this does feel like more than just a celebrity cash-in collaboration.
The singer, songwriter and producer has been directly involved in shaping the sound modes for the lineup, as well as acting as “strategic counsel for product development, design and brand marketing”. The three new speakers integrate his AI-powered RAiDiO.FYI platform, which seeks to transform streaming internet radio by introducing a two-way dialogue between the user and AI personas.
Consumers can receive instant answers to questions about songs being played and even use the platform for more rudimentary queries about current events. I’ve not used RAiDiO.FYI, which the artist says “reintroduces the engagement and community aspect lost in the streaming era”, but it certainly sounds interesting. I have seen will.i.am speaking passionately about the audio direction he wanted to take with the xboom range, however, which bodes well for his contribution to the LG cause.
However sincere he may sound, there’s no escaping the fact that such partnerships are financially motivated on both sides. But if they ultimately lead to an improved experience for consumers, then who.am.i to judge? We’re way too far down the celebrity rabbit hole to bemoan such collaborations and one can only hope they result in definite improvements for those buying the products.
Naturally, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. I’ve been using the LG xboom Buds for a couple of weeks now and while I have some reservations about their rather bland design and noise cancellation, I’ve been impressed by how good they sound for the money.
My review of them will be on the site soon, and I’ll be getting the new xboom speakers in for testing too, so be sure to check back and see whether the new range is a case of shill.i.am or Boom, Boom, Wow.