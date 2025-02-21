Is LG’s headphones and speakers partnership with will.i.am more than just canny celebrity marketing?

Manufacturers have been using ties with famous figures to promote their products for centuries. Back in the 1760s, ceramics maker Josiah Wedgwood was appointed “Potter to Her Majesty” after creating a tea set for King George III’s wife, Queen Charlotte, and was later granted permission to launch a “Queen’s Ware” line in her honour.

Over 250 years on, Wedgwood still produces Queen’s Ware, demonstrating just how powerful “celebrity” endorsement is and the long-lasting legacy it can create for brands. Things have come a long way since then, but the principle remains the same. Brands seek to boost recognition of their products by attaching a familiar and respected name to them, with LG’s new partnership with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am a case in point.

Depending on the individual and brand in question, such partnerships can create interest from and engagement with new audiences, carve out specific niche markets and increase brand loyalty. And, crucially from a business perspective, drive sales. In a modern landscape dominated by social media and the instantaneous sharing of information globally, superstar sway is more impactful than ever. We’re constantly bombarded by advertisements featuring figures with huge followings and who brands know already have captive audiences.