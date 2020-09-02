Sony WH-1000XM4 review: Elite ANC headphones, now at their lowest-ever price

Despite Sony being a little late to the party, this is executed well, although I did experience the occasional delay in registering the headphones weren’t on my ears when slipping them around my neck.

Speak-to-Chat is another new inclusion and one I found particularly useful. When active, it automatically pauses your audio and lets in ambient sound as soon as you start speaking. Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology uses five microphones to recognise and react to your voice and the system works very effectively. The mics are sensitive enough to consistently pick up your voice when speaking at average volume but aren’t over-tuned to the point where the feature is triggered by others speaking nearby.

Coughs and sneezes will occasionally set it off, as does singing along to your favourite tracks but if you find it getting in the way you can always turn the feature off via the app or hold your hand over the right earcup to deactivate it.

The Sony WH-1000XM4’s mics do a reasonable job picking up your voice during calls, too, but conferencing calling is far from their strong point. I had no significant issues being heard when making and receiving calls but those on the other end of the line described call quality as average so don’t expect crystal-clear communication.

Touch controls make a return from the last generation and remain a shining example of how to implement them successfully. Doubling tapping the outer surface of the right earcup plays or pauses your audio while holding your finger to the touch sensor for two seconds engages your voice assistant of choice. Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri are all supported.

Swiping up and down swipes adjusts volume, while forward and backward swipes control track skipping. It’s all extremely intuitive and the sensors themselves are perfectly responsive. Like Speak-to-Chat, touch controls can be turned off entirely in the app if you’d prefer to control your audio via your output device.

