The best running headphones, tried and tested

What kinds of wireless earbuds are there?

When it comes to wireless headphones, there are two designs to choose from: some have the left and right units cabled together or joined on a band, whereas ‘true wireless’ models use separate left and right earbuds. The latter are more convenient for running, but tend to have shorter battery life.

What about sound isolation?

One final design factor you should consider is ambient noise. Certain earphones sit deep in your ear canal, with a rubber plug that excludes almost all external sound. This is great for zoning out and losing yourself in the music – but if you’re running on busy streets, consider a more open design that lets a certain amount of noise in, to keep you in touch with the potential hazards of the outside world. Or, alternatively, consider a headphone which uses bone-conduction technology, such as those manufactured by Shokz, as these don’t block your ear canal at all.

How much do I need to spend?

Good wired headphones generally cost between £20 and £50.

Decent wireless headphones start around £30, but often compromise on battery life, features or sound quality. The best wireless models start at around £70 and the best true wireless earbuds cost £150 plus.

Are there any other key features to look for?

Waterproofing: First of all, make sure the headphones you’re looking at are sweat and water-resistant. There are plenty of trendy earphones out there that don’t pass this test.

Fit: Running can involve lots of jolts and jars so it’s vital that your sports headphones fit your ears snugly and securely.

Battery life: Obviously, this isn’t an issue for wired sports headphones. For regular wireless units, you can typically expect around eight to ten hours of music per charge. True wireless buds are often rated for only three to five hours of playback per charge, but this isn’t as limiting as it sounds: many models come with a carry case that doubles as a charger, which tops them up between uses. In practice, you can probably go a week or two without having to plug them in.

Sound quality: Theoretically, wired headphones should give the best sound reproduction, while wireless technologies can degrade the sound very slightly. It’s unlikely you’ll notice the difference while running, however.

Connectivity: Finally, it’s worth checking the reviews to see how quickly and reliably they connect to your phone or MP3 player – there are few things more annoying than earbuds that won’t pair, or randomly cut out while you’re in the middle of a run. Many cheap headphones have more difficulty with this than you might expect, but rest assured that the models we’ve picked out below won’t let you down.

↑ Return to top