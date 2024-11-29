Black Friday is POPPING OFF thanks to this Champagne Gold Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker deal

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals have been bubbling along nicely over the past few weeks but it’s taken until the day itself for Beats to pop off with a sparkling deal on the new Beats Pill.

I reviewed the Beats Pill over the summer and gave it a four-star rating and our Recommended award, praising its engaging sound, waterproof and durable build and the fact that it can double up as a speakerphone and power bank.

Running it through a varied selection of tracks, including tunes from Charlie XCX and Eminem’s latest albums along with the Starlight Express soundtrack, I found it performed admirably. There was plenty of punch to its low-end reproduction, clarity to vocals and sparkle in the upper registers. I was also impressed by its lengthy battery life, design and ability to pick up my voice when using it for phone calls.

At that time, it cost £150. Now, the Champagne Gold version can be yours for just £79. Had it been priced like that when I reviewed it, it would likely have received our Best Buy award, despite a couple of drawbacks.

