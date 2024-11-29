Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Black Friday is POPPING OFF thanks to this Champagne Gold Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker deal

Deals

The Champagne Gold Beats Pill is less than half price this Black Friday and incredible value at £79

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals have been bubbling along nicely over the past few weeks but it’s taken until the day itself for Beats to pop off with a sparkling deal on the new Beats Pill.

I reviewed the Beats Pill over the summer and gave it a four-star rating and our Recommended award, praising its engaging sound, waterproof and durable build and the fact that it can double up as a speakerphone and power bank.

Running it through a varied selection of tracks, including tunes from Charlie XCX and Eminem’s latest albums along with the Starlight Express soundtrack, I found it performed admirably. There was plenty of punch to its low-end reproduction, clarity to vocals and sparkle in the upper registers. I was also impressed by its lengthy battery life, design and ability to pick up my voice when using it for phone calls.

At that time, it cost £150. Now, the Champagne Gold version can be yours for just £79. Had it been priced like that when I reviewed it, it would likely have received our Best Buy award, despite a couple of drawbacks.

View deal at Amazon

Those drawbacks – the lack of EQ options, no Bluetooth multipoint pairing and a loss of composure at maximum volume – were a slightly bitter pill to swallow at the speaker’s launch price but are pretty much inconsequential at this ridiculously low Black Friday price. 

Image of the Statement Red Beats Pill being held in a man's hand

If the Champagne Gold model is slightly too sharp for your palate, there are also discounts available on the Statement Red (£79) version I reviewed, along with the Dark Grey (£90), Light Grey (£90) and Matte Black (£94) options. Those are still the best-ever prices on each option but I’d rather go for the blingy option and buy myself a bottle of fizz to down while blasting out some rowdy rhythms in my bedroom.

View deal at Amazon

When not quaffing champagne and testing audio equipment during November, I’ve been keeping a beady eye on all the television deals available and listing the best of them on our Black Friday TV deals hub. Meanwhile, my esteemed colleagues have been furnishing our main Black Friday hub with cracking offers across a huge range of popular categories.

Read more

Deals
The best Bluetooth speakers money can buy
The best smart speakers in the UK
beats_pill_2024_review teaser on a black table Beats Pill: a soundtrack to your summer
Why the Bose SoundLink Max is the portable speaker to beat
Save on the Soundcore Motion 300 this Prime Day
Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should I buy?
ultimate ears epicboom review front view on table Ultimate Ears Epicboom review: Durable but lacks refinement
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus review - main image Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: Loud and lightweight
Anker Soundcore Motion X600: Spatial audio to get you moving