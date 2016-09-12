Best Bluetooth headphones 2024: Wireless wonders for every budget

The other disadvantages of wireless headphones relate to Bluetooth connectivity. In busy areas such as train stations, you may find experience audio dropouts or stuttering. This is becoming less of an issue with every new Bluetooth version though, so isn’t something you should worry about too much. Similarly, wired headphones can deliver superior audio quality via their cabling, but improvements to Bluetooth technology and the advent of advanced Bluetooth codecs are helping close the gap.

What type of Bluetooth headphones should I buy?

If convenience is your number-one priority, a set of in-ear Bluetooth headphones is your best option. There are two main forms of in-ear headphones – earphones, which have earpieces connected by thin wiring or a thicker neckband, and true wireless earbuds, which are completely wire-free.

Given their lightweight design, in-ear headphones are typically the best choice for running and other forms of exercise. They’re also very easily transported, which makes them a great choice for general day-to-day use. The downsides are that they’re generally less comfortable to wear for longer periods of time and they have less battery life than on- and over-ear headphones.

For many, on-ear and over-ear headphones are preferable both in terms of comfort and sound. These headphones feature earcups that create a seal over your ears or rest on top of them. The larger size of the headphones allows them to contain bigger speaker drivers for increased sonic output and more substantial batteries meaning you can listen for longer without having to charge them.

Finally, bone-conduction headphones create sound in a different way, using vibrations on your cheekbones to trigger nerve impulses that are sent to the brain and converted into sounds we’re able to hear. If you find other styles of headphones uncomfortable these may work best, and they allow you to be more aware of your surroundings too, which is very handy. Sound quality suffers as a result but that’s a tradeoff worth making for some.

How much should I spend on Bluetooth headphones?

Unsurprisingly, the more you pay, the more features you’ll get and the better quality your Bluetooth headphones will be. That’s not to say you should necessarily avoid cheaper pairs – you can surprisingly good Bluetooth headphones for as little as £30 if you just want a basic, decent-sounding option.

A mid-range pair of Bluetooth headphones will set you back somewhere in the region of £100 to £150, and it’s in that price bracket that you’ll find a more extensive range of features, which we’ll go into more detail about below.

Anything over £200 and you can expect top-notch audio and build quality in addition to a full suite of features. Headphones in this price bracket tend to be made by the industry’s big hitters such as Sony, Apple and Sennheiser.

What features should I look out for when buying Bluetooth headphones?

Active noise cancellation: ANC helps reduce the impact of external sound on your audio using clever microphone technology. We’re starting to see its inclusion in cheaper Bluetooth headphones but if you’re after the best noise-cancelling headphones around, prepare to pay upwards of £100.

Waterproofing: Headphones’ water resistance is reflected by their IP rating. Look for an IPX4 rating or above if you plan to use your headphones while exercising or want peace of mind while using them outside.

Multipoint pairing: This allows simultaneous Bluetooth connection to multiple devices, which is useful in numerous situations. Not all that many Bluetooth headphones support it, though.

Voice assistant support: If you like to use Siri, Google or Alexa a lot then you’ll want Bluetooth headphones that support the use of voice assistants. Some wireless headphones only support a specific assistant so make sure you check the headphone you like work with your assistant of choice.

