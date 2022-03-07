Shokz OpenRun Pro review: The best bone-conduction headphones, bar none, now on sale for Prime Day

But the biggest difference between the two models is the bone-conduction technology via which they deliver audio. The Pro are the first Shokz headphones to feature its ninth-generation “TurboPitch” technology, which the company says delivers better sound quality and less sound leakage than previous iterations.

The extra outlay for the OpenRun Pro also gets you a hard-shell carrying case in place of a fabric carrying bag. It’s well made and sturdy, though a little bulky to carry around in a pocket, so you’ll likely only use it if you’re throwing the headphones in a bag.

There is one area in which the Pro model is bettered by its cheaper stablemate: water resistance. The OpenRun come with an IP67 rating, certifying them completely waterproof, though they shouldn’t be used while swimming. If you’re after a pair of headphones for swimming, Shokz has the Shokz OpenSwim (formerly the Aftershokz Xtrainerz). In contrast, the Pro are only IP55 rated, meaning you’ll need to be a little more careful with them. Rain and sweat aren’t a problem, but water sports and exposure to extreme weather conditions are a no-no.

READ NEXT: The best Bluetooth headphones

Shokz OpenRun Pro review: What did we like?

While both the Pro and base OpenRun are engineered with Shokz’ Premium Pitch 2.0+ technology, the Pros also get TurboPitch, which sees bass enhancers located inside their transducers. The impact of this ninth-generation bone-conduction technology is apparent pretty quickly once you’ve fired up a playlist.

Shokz headphones have historically handled mids and treble impressively, and that remains the case here. In fact, mid-range frequencies are articulated with greater clarity than before – a big boon to podcasts – and there’s improved instrument separation while listening to music. The enhanced bass reproduction won’t blow your socks off but does add some much-needed low-end punch to help prevent the OpenRun Pro sounding tinny.