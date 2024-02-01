Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review: Ultra quiet, highly immersive and cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sales

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds were one of three pairs of headphones launched in September 2023 as part of a refresh to the Bose’s flagship lineup.

While replacements for the over-ear Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort 45 were arguably overdue, the decision to release new wireless earbuds just 12 months after the arrival of the QuietComfort Earbuds II came as quite a surprise.

Those buds weren’t exactly crying out for an update; they delivered best-in-class active noise cancellation and superb sound quality. But the Ultra Earbuds bring two game-changing additions: Bose Immersive Audio and Snapdragon Sound support.

With spatial and high-resolution audio now on the menu, Bose’s flagship buds are better placed than ever to take on their true wireless rivals, but frustratingly the brand still refuses to incorporate popular features such as Bluetooth multipoint and wireless charging.