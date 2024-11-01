Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review: Not quite as quiet as the Ultra model but still great

Despite countless pretenders trying to wrestle away its crown, Bose remains the reigning monarch of noise-cancelling headphones. Its flagship true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, block out sound better than any of their contemporaries, and the same is true of its over-ear QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

The brand’s latest buds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, aren’t quite as impressive but are still among the best options for attenuating distractions at their £180 price point. Bose has had to leave out one or two headline features to keep costs down, but those luxury omissions will be sacrifices worth making for many.