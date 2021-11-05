Apple AirPods 3 review: Simply sensational and on offer for Prime Day

Compared with the regular AirPods, however, the AirPods 3 represent a massive step forwards. They’ve been completely re-engineered from an audio standpoint, with larger drivers and support for Apple’s adaptive EQ. Just like the company’s premium AirPods Max over-ear headphones, they now support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking as well.

There’s a whole host of extra features, including better battery life than the original AirPods, sweat resistance, automatic pausing, MagSafe and Qi charging as standard and a new way of controlling music via force sensors built into the stem of each earbud.

Apple AirPods 3 review: Price and competition

For this expanded set of features – you guessed it – you’re going to be paying extra. At £169, however, they’re only £10 more than the AirPods 2 were until recently.

When it comes to open-fit, true-wireless earbuds, many alternatives exist, most at lower prices, while some even come with ANC. I can safely say, however, that none matches the third-generation AirPods’ sound quality and overall comfort.

Indeed, on this front, the only real competition for the AirPods 3, at least for iPhone owners, are the second generation AirPods, which Apple now sells for the princely sum of £119, without the option of a wireless charging case. These don’t come close to the third-generation AirPods for overall quality, however, so if you can stretch to the new model, then that’s definitely what I’d recommend you do.