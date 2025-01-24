Technics EAH-AZ100 review: Your move, Sony

The Technics EAH-AZ100 are the latest in a range of true wireless earbuds with award-winning pedigree. Their predecessors the Technics EAH-AZ80 were great all-round performers, class-leading in two key areas (microphone quality and Bluetooth multipoint provision), and we crowned them our wireless earbuds of the year in 2023.

Although the EAH-AZ100 are among the first earbuds I’ve reviewed in 2025, they have a real chance of emulating that success. They improve on their predecessors in several ways – a more compact design and enhanced audio are particular highlights – and have a fantastic suite of features and customisation options.

While noise cancellation could be better, the Technics EAH-AZ100 make a compelling package and are my new favourite flagship true wireless all-rounders.