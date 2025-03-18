Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: Cartilage-conducting Shokz rivals

The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 could easily be mistaken for bone-conduction headphones but, instead, they transmit sound via your aural cartilage.

Despite both audio transmission methods relying on vibrations, there’s a key difference in how the sound is produced with this new technology. Cartilage conduction sends sound signals to the inner ear via the eardrum and the middle ear, while bone conduction simply vibrates your temporal bones to pass signals directly to your inner ear.

There are supposedly three big benefits to this new approach. First, it minimises pressure on the temporal bones, which some people find a deal breaker with bone conduction. Second, it’s more energy efficient, and finally, it reduces crosstalk between the left and right ears, resulting in improved stereo imaging.

I’ve been using the ATH-CC500BT2 to see if they live up to the hype and whether they can dethrone class-leading bone-conduction options like the Shokz OpenRun Pro. Read on for my thoughts.