Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: Cartilage-conducting Shokz rivals
Audio-Technica’s cartilage-conduction headphones surpass bone-conduction alternatives in some areas but aren’t the perfect open-ear package
Pros
- Excellent battery life
- Clean sound and useful in-app options
- Less vibration than bone conduction
Cons
- Leak quite a lot of sound
- Can be hard to hear in noisy places
- Headband too small for some
The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 could easily be mistaken for bone-conduction headphones but, instead, they transmit sound via your aural cartilage.
Despite both audio transmission methods relying on vibrations, there’s a key difference in how the sound is produced with this new technology. Cartilage conduction sends sound signals to the inner ear via the eardrum and the middle ear, while bone conduction simply vibrates your temporal bones to pass signals directly to your inner ear.
There are supposedly three big benefits to this new approach. First, it minimises pressure on the temporal bones, which some people find a deal breaker with bone conduction. Second, it’s more energy efficient, and finally, it reduces crosstalk between the left and right ears, resulting in improved stereo imaging.
I’ve been using the ATH-CC500BT2 to see if they live up to the hype and whether they can dethrone class-leading bone-conduction options like the Shokz OpenRun Pro. Read on for my thoughts.
Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: What do you get for the money?
Audio-Technica has priced the ATH-CC500BT2 competitively at £119, undercutting both the Shokz OpenRun Pro (£139) and the upgraded Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 (£169), which were released last summer.
There’s not a huge amount to choose between the three pairs in terms of specifications. They share a similar design, but the ATH-CC500BT2 are the heaviest of the trio, weighing 32g to the OpenRun Pro’s 26g and the OpenRun Pro 2’s 30.3g. Despite this, the 15cm band that runs around the back of your head is shorter than the 20.7cm and 20cm bands found on the Shokz headphones.
Shokz sells Mini versions of both its OpenRun Pro headphones, but at 18.6cm and 17.9cm, those headbands still poke out further behind your head, particularly if you’ve got a small noggin like mine.
The control layout is slightly different here, too. Audio-Technica has placed all three physical buttons on the underside of the section that sits behind your left ear. In contrast, Shokz has the volume buttons placed behind your right ear and a multifunction button located on the pad that rests on your left cheekbone.
Where connectivity is concerned, the ATH-CC500BT2 have an edge thanks to SBC and AAC compatibility over Bluetooth 5.3. Both Shokz models are limited to SBC, with the first-gen iteration having to make do with Bluetooth 5.1.
The ATH-CC500BT2 also have an advantage in the battery life department. Audio-Technica’s latest take on the open-ear format can deliver up to 20 hours of continuous audio playback, which blows the OpenRun Pro’s 10 hours and OpenRun Pro 2’s 12 hours out of the water. It’s also worth noting that the cheaper Shokz use a proprietary charger rather than USB-C so aren’t as convenient to top up as their stablemates or the ATH-CC500BT2.
Audio-Technica’s new offering isn’t quite as well-protected against the elements, however. Their IPX4 rating means they can withstand splashes of water, so they’re fine for exercising in the rain, but the IP55 ratings carried by both OpenRun Pro models mean they’re dust-protected too and can be cleaned safely under a tap.
Included in the box with the headphones is a 30cm USB-A to USB-C cable for charging, along with a fabric carrying pouch. The feature set of the ATH-CC500BT2 is relatively limited, but there are a few ways in which you can customise your experience via the A-T Connect app for iOS and Android.
Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: What do they do well?
The ATH-CC500BT2 certainly live up to the claims of the supposed advantages of cartilage conduction over bone conduction when it comes to vibrations.
I fired up Oliver Helden and RoRo’s bassy dance number Shine to test them out, and in all three of their EQs, I found that they vibrated significantly less than the OpenRun Pro. The default option – Original – barely caused a tickle on my flesh unless I was listening to something extremely bassy.
Even the vibrations created by the Dynamic option, which places additional emphasis on low and high frequencies for a more powerful sonic experience, weren’t as distracting as on the OpenRun Pro. They’re not eradicated, but I was able to listen for longer without getting fed up with the juddering.
There was a marginally better sense of left and right separation with the ATH-CC500BT2, too. Listening to Jamie T’s Sticks ‘N’ Stones on both pairs, I was able to place individual elements of the track more accurately with the ATH-C500BT2, and they sounded cleaner and more detailed overall.
I also want to shout out the Clear Voice EQ option, although I wouldn’t recommend this particular mode for music. While it did a fine job showcasing the lyrical talent and magnificent vocal range of Woman Wept’s Sophie, on their debut single Short Change, it took too much away from the excellent instrumental arrangement. However, it enhances the clarity of speech successfully and was my go-to when plodding around the park listening to the BBC’s Fighting Talk podcast.
There are a few other in-app options available as well. You can change the intensity of the Clear Voice and Dynamic EQs, enabling you to strike a balance between vibrations and sonic immersion, while a Soundscape option provides access to a range of relaxing audio clips such as “Waterfall” and “Fireside”.
There’s also a BGM toggle, which functions as a fourth EQ that makes audio sound like it’s playing in the background, and L/R balance adjustment should it be required. These are all nice toys to play around with, although they will be more useful to some than others.
I’m so used to wearing over-ear and true wireless headphones that donning a pair of headphones with a headband always feels a little odd, but the ATH-CC500BT2 always remained in place during vigorous physical activity. The sensibly sized headband rested close to the back of my head and didn’t bounce around too much during exercise, which is essential as this is when you’ll be using the ATH-CC500BT2 most. It also meant the headphones felt less intrusive than my Shokz when resting my head back on the train or in the office.
Finally, it would be remiss not to mention the ATH-CC500BT2’s battery life. Audio-Technica says they’re good for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and they were still showing 50% battery remaining in the app when the OpenRun Pro gave up the ghost, so that claim seems spot on.
Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: What could be improved?
I’ve never been overly fond of the headband style used by bone-conduction headphones and the ATH-CC500BT2 haven’t changed my mind. They’re not uncomfortable, but feel slightly awkward to wear; if cartilage conduction is viable in a format similar to that used by the Huawei FreeArc open-fit earbuds, I’d be all for it.
The ATH-CC500BT2’s controls are simple and relatively effective. The multifunction button is raised above the volume buttons – a smart move on AT’s part and it helped me avoid accidentally adjusting the volume. However, I prefer the button layout employed by the OpenRun Pro. Those headphones have their play/pause button on the outside of the left earpiece, which is easier and more intuitive to access, and I think Audio-Technica should have taken a leaf out of Shokz’s book here.
There are a few other areas that require work, too. The IPX4 rating will suffice for most scenarios, but isn’t great water resistance by open-ear headphones standards. And the ATH-CC500BT2 still suffer from some of the issues that hold back all of the open-ear options I’ve tested.
In loud environments, they struggle to deliver enough volume for any kind of listening, more so than the OpenRun Pro, and they also leak a fair amount of sound into the outside world. They caught the attention of those sitting on my bank of desks in the office as soon as I started using them, and I found myself battling to ensure I could hear what I was listening to at an acceptable volume without disturbing those around me.
The other battle I got caught up in was trying to find a sweet spot where bass sounded satisfying without causing vibrations to become off-putting. Unfortunately, this wasn’t something I resolved. The ATH-CC500BT2 sounded best in Dynamic mode with the intensity set to Strong, but this setting meant having to deal with an intermittent light outer-ear massage that some simply won’t tolerate.
Lastly, I want to note that while the headband was a great fit for me, I’d recommend checking your measurements before splashing out. The headband is flexible so there’s some leeway, but those with larger heads may find it difficult to position the transducers over the correct sections of their ears for optimal audio performance.
Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 review: Should you buy them?
If you find the environmental awareness and hygiene benefits of bone-conduction headphones appealing but are put off by reports of the distracting vibrations they create, the ATH-CC500BT2 might be just the ticket. They’re a lot less meddlesome in that regard and have far better battery life than any of the bone-conduction options we’ve tested.
They’re not without issues. The headband will be too small for some, and sound leakage may prove a problem for those who like to listen to their music loud anywhere other than on the racetrack or in the gym. However, based on my time with them, the Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 are a viable and well-priced alternative to bone-conduction headphones.