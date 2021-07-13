Best steam cleaners and steam mops 2024: Drive grime away this Prime Day

The best steam cleaners are great for wiping the grime from almost any hard surface and even some soft furnishings, and can revolutionise your cleaning routine if you’re not already using one. In our experience, steam cleaners make light work of your kitchen and bathroom, and can sort out worked-in dirt and stains that we have struggled to shift by other means. They can do so without chemicals – a huge plus if you’re worried about what you’re breathing in.

At Expert Reviews, we have years of experience testing cleaning products and gadgets. In this article, we’ve narrowed down eight of the best steam mops that we think are worth investing in.

If you’re new to the world of steam cleaning, be sure to check out our handy buying guide at the bottom of the page to help you get to grips with the basics when shopping for a steam cleaner. Ready to buy? Jump to our mini reviews of the best steam cleaners that impressed when we put them through their paces.