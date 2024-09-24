Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress review: Stay cool with this supportive hybrid

The last Panda mattress we reviewed, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro (originally just the Panda Hybrid), impressed us with its solid support and naturally hypoallergenic properties but struck us as too expensive. Can its simpler successor offer these advantages without the hefty price tag?

Yes, as long as you like your mattress on the firm side. The Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress may be described as “Original”, but actually is Panda’s newest hybrid mattress. The Hybrid Bamboo shares many of the qualities we praised in our review of the Pro, including its antibacterial cover and orthopaedic-grade foam. But with a price that’s around one-third cheaper than the Pro, it’s better value for money.

We gave the Pro four stars out of five, deducting a point for the high cost. To find out whether its more affordable stablemate deserves the full five stars, I slept on a double size Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress for four weeks in late summer. I prefer a softer surface than the Panda delivered, but on less subjective points I found the mattress to be a triumph and I’m happy to give it a Best Buy award.