Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: Double the price, double the comfort?

Last year, I reviewed the Origin Hybrid mattress and was blown away by how comfortable and supportive it was, especially considering its affordable price tag. It earned itself a firm spot on our roundup of the best mattresses.

Origin’s latest offering, the Hybrid Pro mattress, has a whopping eight layers (compared to the original Hybrid’s six), is deeper and claims to be better at cooling the body and relieving aches and pains overnight. However, this all comes at a cost: the Pro is now over double the price of its predecessor.

Now, I’ve been testing the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress for over two months and can confirm that its pillow top is noticeably softer than the standard model. It also supports each area of my body well, no matter my sleeping position. However, I’m not completely convinced the improvements can justify the highly inflated cost.