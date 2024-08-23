Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: Double the price, double the comfort?
The Origin Hybrid Pro is very comfortable with great support for side sleepers, but it comes with a significant price hike
Pros
- Soft top
- Supportive springs
- Good for side sleepers
Cons
- Warmer than the standard hybrid
- Comparatively expensive
Last year, I reviewed the Origin Hybrid mattress and was blown away by how comfortable and supportive it was, especially considering its affordable price tag. It earned itself a firm spot on our roundup of the best mattresses.
Origin’s latest offering, the Hybrid Pro mattress, has a whopping eight layers (compared to the original Hybrid’s six), is deeper and claims to be better at cooling the body and relieving aches and pains overnight. However, this all comes at a cost: the Pro is now over double the price of its predecessor.
Now, I’ve been testing the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress for over two months and can confirm that its pillow top is noticeably softer than the standard model. It also supports each area of my body well, no matter my sleeping position. However, I’m not completely convinced the improvements can justify the highly inflated cost.
Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: What you need to know
The Origin Hybrid Pro has eight layers – four foam, two spring and two fabric comfort layers. These provide a beautifully comfortable surface to sleep on, as well as ergonomic support for all areas of the body, no matter how you sleep.
On top, built to provide a layer of plush comfort, is a polar silk tencel pillow top. It’s resistant to pilling and sits above a graphite-infused latex layer. This is designed to help cool the mattress, and Origin claims the graphite-crystal they infuse in the latex is, “the world’s best thermal conductor”.
Below these is a 5cm-thick “HexaGrid” foam layer, similar to the one included in the Origin Hybrid mattress. As its name suggests, this has a hexagonal grid shape carved into the foam, the aim being to provide cushioning in lighter areas of the body. It also uses a solid foam portion in the centre of the mattress to provide firm support to the heavier areas of the body. The slightly upgraded HexaGrid “Pro” included in the Pro mattress also aims to help provide an even heat distribution with a blend of polymers and cooling gels.
The fourth layer is made from organic bamboo-infused wool. These natural fibres are designed to have a cooling effect, regulating the temperature of the mattress as you sleep. As we’ve noticed before with the likes of the Simba Hybrid Pro, wool does a great job when it comes to keeping you cool.
The fifth and sixth layers are made from “ergocoil” titanium micro-springs and a cooling comfort foam. These claim to reduce motion transfer by adjusting to the smallest movements as you sleep. Like its predecessor, the foam layer also has an open-cell structure and cooling gel infusions that aim to transfer heat away from the body.
For the double mattress, the base spring layer includes 5,700 springs, which is twice the amount on the Origin Hybrid. They are made from Origin’s titanium springs, which are spread across the mattress to encourage optimal spinal alignment and provide pressure relief. Like the Origin Hybrid, the springs also use a dual-stage coil system, where the top half of the spring is thinner than the bottom half. This claims to allow lighter areas of the body to feel lifted and supported, while also providing the necessary support to heavier areas.
Since the mattress has a whopping eight layers, it’s very thick, measuring 31cm deep. While you can easily buy deeper bed sheets to fit over the bed, I didn’t have any issue with my standard-depth double fitted sheets. Like the Origin Hybrid, the Pro mattress has a non-slip base, which prevents it from moving around on your bed frame during everyday use.
Like many bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Origin Hybrid Pro has a 200-night trial period. This will help you decide if you’re fully satisfied with the mattress, with time to get a full refund if it’s not right for you.
READ NEXT: Best hybrid mattress
Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: Price and competition
The Origin Hybrid Pro mattress costs more than double that of its predecessor, the Origin Hybrid. While it certainly provides a slightly softer sleeping surface, I thought the differences in support were marginal in my tests. The question of whether these small improvements are worth double the cost, comes down to your budget and how soft you like your mattress to feel – more on that later.
In terms of price, the Origin Hybrid Pro starts at £961 for a single, £1,252 for a double, going all the way up to £1,525 for a super king. That’s pricey but still not the most expensive mattress we’ve ever reviewed. The Simba Hybrid Ultra costs a whopping £2,999, and we’re still racking our brains about why anyone would need to spend that much. That being said, a mattress should last you a decade or so, so investing in a good mattress now will pay off in the long-run.
If you’ve been shopping for mattresses for a while, you might have noticed that various retailers frequently offer massive discounts – Origin included. If there isn’t a sale happening right now and you’re in no rush to buy a new one, wait a few months and you might be able to snag a discount.
If you want to see our other favourite luxury hybrid mattresses, check out the options listed below.
Alternatives and where to buy them
|Simba Hybrid Pro
|~From £929
|Check price at Simba
|Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid
|~From £749
|Check price at Eve
|OTTY Pure Hybrid
|~From £549
|Check price at Otty
Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: Comfort and performance
Since it’s a bed-in-a-box mattress, the Origin Hybrid Pro arrived at my door neatly packaged in an oblong-shaped box. Unfurling it was simple and I let it expand for five minutes or so. After this, Origin claims it’s ready to sleep on, but won’t be fully inflated until 48 hours have passed.
I tested the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress on a slatted bed base, over a period of two months. Before this, I was using the standard Origin Hybrid mattress, which I found to be really supportive in my tests, all the while representing excellent value for money. I was keen to see if the pricier Pro model would perform just as well.
As expected, the Pro was also supportive, without ever feeling too hot or claustrophobic. I also found its polar silk tencel pillow top to be far softer than the foam used on the previous model. As someone who prefers a softer mattress, I found it more comfortable to sleep on, especially while on my side or my front. Origin describes the feel of its mattress as medium-firm, which I think is accurate. I felt completely supported throughout the night and I never woke up with joint or back pain.
I also found that the micro-springs and foam worked effectively to minimise motion transfer. The edge support was fantastic too. I tested a double-size mattress and neither my partner or I felt the mattress dipping when we slept closer to the edges. Even when my partner tossed and turned in the night, I could always get a good night’s kip.
In terms of its “cooling” capabilities, the Pro was fairly standard for a foam hybrid. I tested it from April to June and while the mattress never felt too hot and its foam layers didn’t soften too much in the heat, I didn’t feel that its supposed cooling effects were hugely pronounced. This is to be expected really, as no mattress can actually actively cool you down, even if they do a good job at regulating your body temperature – which the Origin Hybrid Pro arguably did, even if it felt warmer than the Origin Hybrid at times. That said, its top layer is initially cool to the touch, which I found refreshing on warmer nights.
Origin Hybrid Pro mattress review: Verdict
Looking at it on its own, the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress is a top performer and has given me some fantastic nights of sleep. Its pillow top is supremely comfortable, while the springs provided a great level of support in my tests. It was an especially good mattress for side sleepers.
However, it costs over double the price of the standard Origin Hybrid mattress I reviewed last year, which was just as comfortable for front and back sleeping, if a little firmer. Unless you’re starting out with a high budget and are dead-set on having a supremely soft-topped mattress, I’d argue you’ll get just as much support from the standard Origin Hybrid mattress.
That said, for those who do have a higher budget to play around with and who, like myself, prefer a softer feel, the Origin Hybrid Pro is a decent choice.