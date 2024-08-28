This superb saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is expiring VERY soon

In the market for a new mattress? This is a golden opportunity to get more bang for your buck: the Simba Hybrid Pro, which we awarded a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is currently 25% cheaper – as is a range of the company’s other mattresses.

That means the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on 1 September.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?