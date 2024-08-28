This superb saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is expiring VERY soon
Get in there before midnight on 1 September to snap up the award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress for 25% less
In the market for a new mattress? This is a golden opportunity to get more bang for your buck: the Simba Hybrid Pro, which we awarded a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is currently 25% cheaper – as is a range of the company’s other mattresses.
That means the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on 1 September.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow on a product or service.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was very comfortable in our tests, with a layer of wool helping to avoid any unwanted sinking sensations.
- The mattress was supportive in a variety of different sleeping positions.
- It remained cool at night, despite us reviewing it during a heatwave.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue when we first tested it was the high price, but this offer blows that concern out of the water.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when first we reviewed it.
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I spend my time hunting down the best mattress deals for you and you can find a full explanation of my methods in this article.