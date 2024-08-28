Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

This superb saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is expiring VERY soon

Deals

Get in there before midnight on 1 September to snap up the award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress for 25% less

In the market for a new mattress? This is a golden opportunity to get more bang for your buck: the Simba Hybrid Pro, which we awarded a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is currently 25% cheaper – as is a range of the company’s other mattresses.

That means the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on 1 September.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?

  • In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it five stars out of five.
  • We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow on a product or service.

View deal at Simba

What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?

  • It was very comfortable in our tests, with a layer of wool helping to avoid any unwanted sinking sensations.
  • The mattress was supportive in a variety of different sleeping positions.
  • It remained cool at night, despite us reviewing it during a heatwave.

Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?

  • The main issue when we first tested it was the high price, but this offer blows that concern out of the water.

View deal at Simba

How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?

  • The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when first we reviewed it.

Where can I find more mattress deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I spend my time hunting down the best mattress deals for you and you can find a full explanation of my methods in this article.

View deal at Simba

Read more

Deals
simba-hybrid-pro_mattress-review_mattress teaser showing cat on the mattress Simba Hybrid Pro review: Our favourite hybrid mattress
Simba Hybrid Luxe review: Luxury at a premium
Simba Hybrid Ultra review - featured image Simba Hybrid Ultra review: Luxury in layers
The best mattress deals, based on our full reviews
The best mattresses for heavy people
The corner of a hybrid mattress next to a bedside table with a lamo The best double mattresses to buy in 2024
Tempur supreme memory foam mattress next to a wood bedside table The best mattresses to buy for a bad back
A hand pressing down on a memory foam mattress How to choose a mattress
The corner of a mattress on a white bed frame The best mattresses for side sleepers in 2024