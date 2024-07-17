The Simba Hybrid Pro is our favourite hybrid mattress – and it’s on sale for Prime Day

But act fast – there aren’t that many left in stock

I’ve been writing about mattress deals for four years now, so I’m more than used to seeing bed-in-a-box brands slash the prices of their mattresses at peak deals times such as Black Friday and Prime Day.

That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Simba Hybrid Pro discounted – and it probably won’t be the last. Nevertheless, this one is a Prime Day exclusive, so it might not be around for too long – not in this guise at least.

Right now, a king-size Simba Hybrid Pro will cost you £930 – down from a full price of £1,329. Just remember – you’ll need to be a Prime member to benefit. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial via this link.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?

In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review , we gave the mattress five stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?

It’s one of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve reviewed.

It has two layers of micro pocket springs providing excellent levels of support.

Its upper comfort layer of wool does a great job when it comes to temperature regulation.

It comes with a 200-night trial – although we’re not entirely sure Amazon honours this. Customer service have told us that they will.

Are there any disadvantages to this Simba deal?

Even with the deal applied, it’s still a considerable investment.

There’s no removable top cover, unlike some other mattresses we’ve tested.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time on Amazon?

As I mentioned above, we’ve seen the Simba Hybrid Pro discounted before, particularly during peak deals periods. At full price, a king size will cost you £1,329 (compared to its £1,200 price tag when we first reviewed it), and Amazon is currently offering a 30% discount, and I’ve seen it reduced by up to 45% in the past.

However, we’ve noticed that the brand isn’t offering sitewide discounts quite so frequently. In fact, if you try to buy the mattress directly from Simba right now, you’ll have to pay full price.

Where can I find more mattress deals?

If this deal doesn’t tickle your fancy, have a browse of our Prime Day deals coverage for more excellent discounts.

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

Anyone who has sifted through Amazon’s deals page knows how tricky it is to find the best savings. That’s why we’ve done all the painstaking research to find the best offers for our readers, backing them up with our first hand testing experience. For a full explanation of how we find the best deals, check out this article.

View deal at Amazon