Bring in the bank holiday with this massive 25% discount on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress
Here's a bank holiday treat for you: a gigantic 25% off the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which we gave a full five stars out of five
What better way to celebrate the upcoming August bank holiday than with a dazzling discount? For a very limited time, the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our in-depth review, is 25% cheaper in the company’s wider Bank Holiday Sale.
That means the price of, for example, the king-size version, which we use as the benchmark when reviewing mattresses, is now £997, or £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just make sure that you get in there quickly because the deal will expire at midnight on Monday 26 August.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it a maximum five stars out of five.
- We also gave the magnificent mattress an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was very comfortable in our in-depth testing. In particular, a layer of wool helps to avoid any unwanted sinking sensations.
- The mattress was supportive in a variety of different sleeping positions.
- It remained cool at night, despite us putting it through its paces during a heatwave.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue is its high price, but this generous deal makes that point moot.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when first we reviewed it.
- The reduced price of £997 is the joint-cheapest it’s been this year.
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, it’s my job to track down the very best mattress deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of my methods in this dedicated article.