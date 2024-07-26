Get a massive 25% saving on a five-star Simba mattress this weekend
As part of the company's Summer Slumber Event, you can get a whopping 25% off the five-star, award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress
Simba has a sizzling deal for you as part of its Summer Slumber Event: a massive 25% discount on the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which we garlanded with maximum five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review. What’s more, it’s currently our favourite premium option from across the entire market.
It means the price of, for example, the king-size version, which we always use as the benchmark, is now £997, £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just ensure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on Monday 29 July.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our in-depth Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it a full five stars out of five.
- We also garlanded it with an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give to a product or service.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was comfortable in our tests, with a layer of wool helping to avoid any sinking sensation.
- The mattress was supportive, whether we were lying on our side or back.
- It remained cool at night, despite us testing it during a heatwave.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue was the high price, but this 25% off deal blows that concern out of the water.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when first we reviewed it.
- Its reduced £997 is the joint-cheapest it’s been this year.
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
As Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I’m always on the hunt for the best mattress deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of my methods in this article.