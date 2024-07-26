Get a massive 25% saving on a five-star Simba mattress this weekend

Simba has a sizzling deal for you as part of its Summer Slumber Event: a massive 25% discount on the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which we garlanded with maximum five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review. What’s more, it’s currently our favourite premium option from across the entire market.

It means the price of, for example, the king-size version, which we always use as the benchmark, is now £997, £332 down from its usual price of £1,329. Just ensure that you get in there as soon as possible because the deal will expire at midnight on Monday 29 July.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?