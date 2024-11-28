Expert Reviews

The mattress that saved my sleep is dramatically reduced for Black Friday

An image of the Origin Hybrid mattress with the Expert Reviews approved deal logo

If you’re struggling to sleep, buy the best mattress I’ve ever tested while it’s cheap in the Black Friday sale

There are myriad reasons a person might be struggling to sleep, from racing thoughts to noisy neighbours or, quite simply, bad bedding. If your mattress isn’t supportive, bad spinal alignment can exacerbate aches and pains, while cheap bedsheets can create a clammy crib.

I have personally experienced many of these problems – it used to take me ages to fall asleep if my partner was tossing and turning, and I could never get comfortable sleeping on my side. That was until I had a chance to review the Origin Hybrid Mattress last year.

Right now, the mattress is available for a fantastic 40% off in the Origin Black Friday sale. That means you can buy it in a king-size for £459, down from £765. Here’s a quick rundown of how this mattress has transformed my sleep for the better.

Thanks to its soft foam top, I found the mattress provided just enough cushioned comfort for sleeping on my side, while the sprung layers effectively minimised motion transfer. That meant that any time my partner moved in his sleep, I could barely feel it, despite being mere inches away from one another on our double bed. Additionally, the medium-firm feel of the Origin Hybrid has proved to be a perfect compromise, since I prefer a softer mattress than my other half.

I gave the mattress a full five stars in my full review and since then, the mattress has continued to impress me. Long term, I’ve found it keeps me at a comfortable temperature year-round without ever sagging or showing signs of wear. That’s part of the reason the mattress came highly commended in our 2024 sleep awards, alongside its brilliant-value price point.

So, if you’re as fussy as I am and are looking to treat yourself to a new mattress, this Origin Hybrid Black Friday deal is too perfect to pass up.

If this deal doesn’t tickle your fancy, or you’re planning to totally overhaul your bedding, read our Black Friday Mattress live blog for the latest discounts. Or, cast your net out a little further to our general Black Friday live blog, which covers all the best deals on tech, home and more.

