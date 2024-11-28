The mattress that saved my sleep is dramatically reduced for Black Friday

There are myriad reasons a person might be struggling to sleep, from racing thoughts to noisy neighbours or, quite simply, bad bedding. If your mattress isn’t supportive, bad spinal alignment can exacerbate aches and pains, while cheap bedsheets can create a clammy crib.

I have personally experienced many of these problems – it used to take me ages to fall asleep if my partner was tossing and turning, and I could never get comfortable sleeping on my side. That was until I had a chance to review the Origin Hybrid Mattress last year.

Right now, the mattress is available for a fantastic 40% off in the Origin Black Friday sale. That means you can buy it in a king-size for £459, down from £765. Here’s a quick rundown of how this mattress has transformed my sleep for the better.

View deal at Origin

Thanks to its soft foam top, I found the mattress provided just enough cushioned comfort for sleeping on my side, while the sprung layers effectively minimised motion transfer. That meant that any time my partner moved in his sleep, I could barely feel it, despite being mere inches away from one another on our double bed. Additionally, the medium-firm feel of the Origin Hybrid has proved to be a perfect compromise, since I prefer a softer mattress than my other half.