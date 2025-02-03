TCL P755K (65P755K) review: Another budget TCL TV hero

That said, measurements using the Calman Ultimate software suite and Portrait Displays’ G1 signal generator and C6 light meter reveal that the TV pretty much tops out at 185cd/m2 of brightness in the most engaging Movie and Standard picture presets. This limited brightness doesn’t lead to much shadow detailing getting lost in dark areas, however, and dark colours avoid becoming heavily desaturated.

The Calman Ultimate tests also reveal a little inaccuracy in the P755K’s colour rendition. Even using the Movie preset, which appears to be the most accurate option in the absence of any Filmmaker Mode or IMAX modes, 2-point and multipoint greyscale tests reveal Delta E 2000 error averages of 3.7 and 5 on a scale where any errors need to be under three to be considered imperceptible to the human eye.

Gamut, colour checker and saturation tests, meanwhile, all turned in Delta E 2000 average errors of between 6.2 and 6.9. The default Standard picture preset, in case you’re wondering, ups the greyscale errors to double figures, and the colour errors to between 7 and 9.

None of these error levels are really out of the way for TVs as affordable as the P755K and they don’t translate into anything unbalanced or gaudy enough with real-world content to represent a significant problem. If you want absolute measurable accuracy, you’ll need to up your budget.

Dark SDR scenes reveal a solid black-level performance rather than the stand-out efforts we’ve experienced with most of TCL’s step-up TVs. There’s a touch of greyness hanging over parts of the picture that ought to look black, and there isn’t enough brightness in any light highlights within these dark areas to disguise that gentle grey infusion.

While this stops the P755K from standing as tall above its rivals as TCL’s premium ranges have tended to, the greyness over dark scenes isn’t as aggressive as I’ve seen it on some other TVs in the same sort of price bracket.