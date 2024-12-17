OLED vs Mini LED: The battle of the premium panel technologies

OLED vs Mini LED: Which is better for certain features?

OLED vs Mini LED: Brightness

In the past, the brightness of a TV was largely moot because, regardless of the display being used, it was easily capable of delivering the 120 nits target used for standard dynamic range (SDR).

This all changed with the advent of high dynamic range (HDR), which saw content being graded with a peak luminance of at least 1,000 nits and sometimes up to 4,000 nits. Suddenly how bright a display was became increasingly more important, and it’s an area where Mini LED has an inherent advantage with many recent models hitting over 3,000 nits on a 10% window.

However, this is less of an issue than it might at first appear, partly because MLA and QD OLEDs are now hitting luminance peaks of nearly 2,000 nits, but also because a lot of content is currently only graded at 1,000 nits. It’s also worth remembering that these peak brightness numbers only relate to specular highlights rather than the entire image.

This is an area where an OLED has limitations when compared to a Mini LED, often struggling when rendering a bright full-screen image in HDR. Why? Because when energising its entire panel, an OLED TV’s automatic brightness limiter kicks in. As a result, a full-field white pattern on an OLED won’t reach more than 350 nits, whereas a Mini LED TV can easily hit over 700 nits.

TV manufacturers seem to be squeezing more brightness out of their OLED panels with each successive year, and it’s possible they could also reach as high as 3,000 nits. However, in discussions with TV manufacturers, I have been told the limiting factor is the possibility of increased image retention or even screen burn as a result of OLED panels being pushed too hard.

Winner: Mini LED

OLED vs Mini LED: Black levels

Of course, being able to reach high luminance levels is only half the picture because dynamic range is all about the difference between absolute black and peak white. The wider that difference, the higher the dynamic range and the greater the overall contrast performance.

When it comes to black levels the self-emissive nature of OLED gives this type of display an inherent advantage over LCD. The latter has tried to emulate OLED using VA panels for deeper native black levels and dimmable zones for better contrast performance, but Mini LED still struggles to compete with OLED in this area.

This is also true of detail just above black because if the local dimming is applied aggressively in an attempt to deepen the black levels, this can result in crushed shadows. The ability to render greater latitude in the darker parts of an image is one of the benefits of HDR and remains an area where OLED has a clear advantage. It can’t be understated how important contrast is to an image; it’s what gives it depth and punch. It’s also why OLED TVs often look better than Mini LED TVs despite not being as bright, the perceived contrast between the darker and brighter parts of an image is more pronounced.

Winner: OLED

OLED vs Mini LED: Specular highlights

It’s a common conception that HDR is all about a bright picture, but this isn’t true. If you were looking at full-frame images at 1,000 or 4,000 nits, the only thing you’d get would be a headache.

The reality is the super-bright parts of the image are reserved for the specular highlights. These are small points of light such as the glint of a chrome bumper, the sun reflecting off waves or an explosion detonating. The more precisely you can render these highlights the better.

The self-emissive nature of OLED TVs means they can control each pixel individually, allowing them to deliver precise specular highlights. When you combine deep blacks with these bright but precisely rendered highlights, you get a huge dynamic range and superior contrast performance.

To put this in perspective, since a 4K OLED is controlling each pixel individually that essentially equates to over eight million dimmable zones. As a result, even the best Mini LED TVs have a long way to go before the number of dimmable zones gets anywhere near the capabilities of an OLED TV.

Winner: OLED

OLED vs Mini LED: Colour gamut

The final aspect of HDR that has fundamentally changed how video images are produced and delivered is the colour gamut. SDR uses the BT.709 colour gamut that was developed for high-definition television, while HDR is based on the much wider colour gamut of BT.2020.

Currently, all film and TV production uses a colour gamut called DCI-P3, which was developed for digital cinemas and is wider than BT.709 but not as large as BT.2020. In terms of delivering DCI-P3, there isn’t much of a difference between the best OLED and Mini LED TVs, with both able to cover between 95 and 100% of DCI-P3.

The exception is QD OLED, which covers about 112% of DCI-P3, although this advantage is currently redundant. However, some game developers are talking about using colour gamuts beyond DCI-P3, which means gamers may get a chance to use the full capabilities of QD OLED. Great news for people who want a TV for gaming.

Winner: Tie

OLED vs Mini LED: Viewing angles

Since the light generated by an OLED panel doesn’t have to pass through an LCD layer, the optimal viewing angles are significantly wider. As a result, an OLED TV doesn’t suffer from a drop-off in contrast or colour when viewed at extreme angles (both horizontally and vertically), which means no matter where you’re sitting in the room, you’ll be watching an optimal picture.

This is a definite issue for Mini LED TVs, especially if they use a VA panel for deeper native black levels. While improvements in viewing angles have been made, you only get optimal performance with a VA panel when positioned directly in front of the screen. If it’s just you that’s not an issue, but it might get annoying for a large family.

If you really need wider viewing angles you could opt for a Mini LED TV that uses an IPS panel, but then you’ll be sacrificing the black level and contrast performance. Ultimately it’s up to you, but there’s no denying viewing angles are an area where OLED TVs are noticeably better.

Winner: OLED

OLED vs Mini LED: Image retention and screen burn

Image retention and screen burn are areas where the opposite is true, with Mini LED TVs superior in this regard. These problems don’t affect LCD panels, and it’s one of the main reasons why the technology is popular with gamers.

The self-emissive nature of OLED means it can potentially suffer from image retention and even screen burn. This is where a static image like a heads-up display in a game is temporarily, or in the worst cases permanently burnt into the screen.

It was certainly a major problem with early OLED TVs, but thankfully over the last decade, manufacturers have introduced numerous features to successfully mitigate the issue. It’s still something potential buyers should be aware of, especially if they’re prone to marathon gaming sessions, but as long as you’re sensible you shouldn’t have any problems with a modern OLED.

Winner: Mini LED

OLED vs Mini LED: Input lag

This is an area where OLED TVs theoretically have an advantage due to their very fast response times. This allows them to refresh each image quicker than a competing LCD TV. But in reality, both use sample and hold technology to keep images on screen until the next frame is displayed, so the actual response times are about the same. As a result, both OLED and Mini LED TVs support higher frame rates up to 144Hz and also offer incredibly low input lags that are regularly measured under 10ms. This makes both TV technologies great for anyone looking for a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

Winner: Tie

OLED vs Mini LED: Design

OLED has an obvious advantage here due to its thinner panel allowing for some very sleek and contemporary styling. However, there are limitations to how slim an OLED can go because space is still required for electronics, connections and especially speakers.

In recent years LCD TVs have made significant gains in narrowing the panel depth through the use of LEDs and more recently Mini LEDs. As a result, the difference in panel depth between high-end OLED and Mini LED TVs is minimal these days, with both offering designs that are attractive, minimalist and contemporary.

Winner: Tie

OLED vs Mini LED: Price

The higher-end models from the more established brands are fairly similar in terms of pricing regardless of whether they use OLED or Mini LED. However, some of the newer brands are offering Mini LED TVs at very competitive prices without skimping on zone counts and features. We’ve got a roundup of the best TVs under £500 if price is your biggest concern.

Winner: Mini LED

OLED vs Mini LED: Which one is best for you?

As you can see from the comparison across various features and traits above, there are pros and cons to both OLED and Mini LED TVs. So the answer to which is best for you depends on where your priorities lie.

If you’re a big film fan who prioritises picture quality above all else, I’d recommend choosing an OLED. The superior contrast performance will ensure the most cinematic experience when watching your favourite movies.

Conversely, gamers will probably prefer a Mini LED TV with its bright and punchy picture, along with no worries about image retention or screen burn. But these are generalisations, so the best approach is to read our reviews of specific models and make your decision based on how well the individual TV meets your needs.