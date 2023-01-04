The best TVs under £500 we’ve tested: Our expert recommendations

How we test the best TVs under £500

1. Display profiling

Our in-house process for testing TVs is the same regardless of whether a television costs £200 or £2,000 and involves using an X-Rite colorimeter in conjunction with Portrait Displays’ Calman colour calibration software.

These tools allow us to gather data relating to the SDR and HDR performance of a display, including colour gamut coverage, peak brightness, colour accuracy and screen uniformity, and some of our freelancers use them, too. Other contributors have their own bespoke tests, all of which involve watching a great deal of content on the television they’re testing.

2. Real-world tests

We test every different picture mode extensively while consuming content from a wide range of sources that make use of specific HDR or audio formats such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Netflix is primarily used for Dolby Vision material and various genres of content are viewed to see how they’re all handled. For HDR10+ performance we often use Prime Video or a 4K Blu-ray, and we spend plenty of time watching content on terrestrial channels too, gauging how effectively 4K upscaling is implemented if it’s something the TV offers.

Like picture performance, audio performance is evaluated while viewing content across a wide range of types and genres. From blockbuster films with booming soundtracks to dialogue-heavy soaps, we try to expose a TV to as varied a selection as possible in order to determine its strengths and weaknesses. This includes pushing it to maximum volume and playing around with whatever audio settings may be available.

3. Design, features and user interface

Our final areas of focus are design/build quality, operating system/smart platform and gaming performance. The former involves a level of subjectivity regarding aesthetic appeal, but we pay close attention to the materials used in the construction of a TV and whether it feels sturdy, well-built and durable. TV operating systems are tested by using them extensively and navigating around the various streaming and app options provided. We also put supported voice assistants through their paces using a series of commands to see how well they respond and how accurately controls are implemented. Gaming, meanwhile, is undertaken on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X current-generation consoles, though most TVs costing under £500 don’t support fancy features such as 4K@120Hz or VRR.