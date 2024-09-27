Panasonic Z95A review: Panasonic returns to the global TV stage in glorious style

Panasonic shocked the world in 2016 when it announced it would no longer sell its TVs in the US. Some saw this as the first step towards the brand departing the TV scene entirely but it has used its time focussing on its European and Japanese markets wisely and now feels confident enough to return to the notoriously turbulent US market.

Leading the charge across the pond – as well as heading up Panasonic’s 2024 TV range in the UK and Europe – is the Z95A OLED range. Available in just a 65in option in the US and 55in and 65in versions in Europe, the Panasonic Z95A brings together all the latest and greatest technologies in the company’s arsenal.

Its OLED panel is bolstered by micro lens array technology and Panasonic’s in-house heat sink hardware, smart features are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, and Panasonic’s Hollywood-inspired, AI-backed HCX processor has received an upgrade. As if all this wasn’t already tantalising enough, the Z95A also boasts a true multi-channel Dolby Atmos sound system and support all the latest premium gaming features.