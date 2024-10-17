Philips OLED809 review: Classy, affordable and with a bonus light show

You can tell the OLED809 is a Philips TV as soon as you look at it; the halo of coloured light around its panel is unmistakably the work of the brand’s unique Ambilight technology.

It’s not as bright as models further up the company’s OLED range, which use micro lens array (MLA) technology, nor does it get an audio system designed by Bowers & Wilkins. However, it’s still a very capable 4K TV and comes with a very reasonable price tag compared with its rivals.

Impressive image processing, comprehensive HDR format and gaming support and a 70W speaker system make it a compelling option for those after a mid-range OLED. While these might pique your interest, there are a couple of minor drawbacks that might give you pause for thought.