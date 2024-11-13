TCL C855 (85C855K) review: This big screen beauty offers even bigger value

The TCL C855 represents the brand’s higher-end Mini LED TV for 2024 and with this model, it’s go big or go home. The lineup ranges from screen sizes of 65in to 98in and is priced to beat its competition by some margin despite boasting a host of features.

The C855 sports a Mini LED backlight with thousands of local dimming zones and adds quantum dot filters for wider colours. This 4K TV also handles every version of HDR and includes a 2.2.2-channel Onkyo sound system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X audio processing.

The smart platform uses Google TV, has HDMI 2.1 inputs, and supports all the latest current-gen gaming features. Given all that, it’s incredible TCL can keep the C855 pricing so low, and if it performs as impressively as last year’s TCL C845 this could very well be the TV best buy of the year.