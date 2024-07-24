Hisense E7N Pro (55E7NQTUK Pro) review: An affordable all-rounder

Hisense E7N Pro review: What you need to know

The Hisense E7N Pro is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart LED LCD TV that comes in 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in and 100in screen sizes. As a mid-range model, it uses a 10-bit 144Hz panel with a direct LED local dimming backlight plus quantum dot filters and is affordably priced.

The E7N Pro runs the brand’s VIDAA U 7.6 smart platform and handles every HDR format: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ. There’s also support for eARC, along with Dolby Atmos decoding, a comprehensive choice of streaming video services, and Freely.

The gaming features are also impressive, with two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs that support ALLM, VRR, and frame rates up to 4K/144Hz, along with Hisense’s Game Bar, and support for AMD Freesync Premium. A very low input lag rounds out an excellent gaming package.

Hisense E7N Pro review: Price and competition

The Hisense E7N Pro is competitively priced for a mid-range model within the brand’s lineup, and you can buy the 55in version reviewed here for £999. The 65in model will set you back £1,299, the 75in screen size costs £1,699, while the 85in option is available for £2,499. Even the huge 100in model is a very reasonable £3,799.

If you’re not a serious gamer and aren’t bothered about support for high frame rates up to 144Hz, you could always consider the cheaper E7N instead. It’s limited to a 60Hz panel and only comes in two screen sizes, but at £699 for the 55in and £899 for the 65in model it’s great value.

In terms of competition, the most obvious choice is probably the TCL C845K, which also offers a 144Hz LCD panel combined with a direct Mini LED backlight and quantum dot colours. It includes similar gaming features and HDR support, and the 55in model is an absolute steal at just £599.

If you’re looking for an alternative from a more established brand, the 55in Samsung Q60D is worth considering at £1,020. This edge-lit TV doesn’t have local dimming, but it benefits from Samsung’s picture prowess, is feature-packed, and includes the brand’s full Tizen smart OS.

Hisense E7N Pro review: Design, connections and control

The Hisense E7N Pro keeps things simple in terms of design, with a slim black bezel around the screen, and a wider strip along the bottom where the speakers are housed. The TV sits on two widely spaced black feet, but if you’d rather wall mount there are 400 x 200 VESA fixings.

The back of the panel is finished in patterned black plastic, and there’s a combination of rear- and side-facing connections. The majority of inputs are the latter, but unfortunately, they’re only 95mm from the edge, which means cables might be seen poking out the side when viewed from the front.