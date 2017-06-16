Best Freeview box 2024: Watch, record and stream your favourite shows

Some say the days of broadcast TV are over, and that catch-up TV services have made the PVR unnecessary. These people have never missed the end of a six-episode whodunnit because the BBC has dropped it from iPlayer. They also underestimate the convenience and control of having a Freeview HD box, particularly if you’re not willing or able to splash out on a subscription TV package from Virgin or Sky.

You might be stuck with an old one with a slow, flaky interface, or that can’t handle HD channels or provide built-in catch-up TV. In that case, a new box could transform how – and how much – you enjoy your favourite programmes. While basic Freeview HD is still the entry-level option, you don’t have to pay a whole lot more to get a supercharged Freeview Play unit, which moves catch-up TV services into the regular electronic programme guide (EPG).

The same set-top boxes are also integrating streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, enabling you to switch from Ten Pound Poms on BBC to The Crown on Netflix without changing source or remote control. They’re easy to work with, too – all you need is a spare HDMI port on your TV and a cable to connect the two.

Below, we’ve tested the best Freeview boxes available to help you make your choice. Read on for our top picks, or jump to the end for our buying guide.