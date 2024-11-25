Simba Black Friday deals: Save on one of our favourite hybrid mattresses

Simba’s Black Friday sale is live. From now until midnight on 2 December, you can save up to 25% on mattresses, with additional discounts of up to 20% on duvets and pillows and 15% on beds. We’re especially smitten with a hefty saving on the Simba Hybrid Pro, one of our favourite hybrid mattresses – get it for £937 in a king size this Black Friday, down from £1,249.

Full disclosure: When it comes to online bed-in-a-box mattress brands, promotional sales and discounts are usually extremely common. In fact, it’s rare that you’ll ever need to pay full price on mattresses from brands such as Otty, Emma and Nectar. But Simba has eased up on the frequency of its deals events recently, making this Black Friday sale that much more interesting.

