Simba Black Friday deals: Save on one of our favourite hybrid mattresses

You can save up to 25% on selected mattresses – plus deals on bedding, frames and more

Simba’s Black Friday sale is live. From now until midnight on 2 December, you can save up to 25% on mattresses, with additional discounts of up to 20% on duvets and pillows and 15% on beds. We’re especially smitten with a hefty saving on the Simba Hybrid Pro, one of our favourite hybrid mattresses – get it for £937 in a king size this Black Friday, down from £1,249.

Full disclosure: When it comes to online bed-in-a-box mattress brands, promotional sales and discounts are usually extremely common. In fact, it’s rare that you’ll ever need to pay full price on mattresses from brands such as Otty, Emma and Nectar. But Simba has eased up on the frequency of its deals events recently, making this Black Friday sale that much more interesting.

Simba manufactures a range of spring and foam hybrid mattresses, including one of our all-time favourites: the Hybrid Pro. It’s made up of several layers of memory foam, two layers of micro pocket springs plus a “SupportCore” base layer of larger pocket springs, and an upper wool layer for comfort and temperature regulation.

When we re-reviewed the Simba Hybrid Pro earlier this year (having initially reviewed it several years ago), our reviewer Jane Hoskyn maintained that it’s still “one of the best mattresses we’ve ever tested”, offering excellent levels of both comfort and support where needed.

simba-hybrid-pro_mattress-review_mattress9 corner unzipped

This comfort and support comes at a price though. At its RRP, a king size Hybrid Pro will cost you £1,249. In the brand’s Black Friday sale, though, you can get it for just under £937. Sure, that’s still an investment, but it’s a fair saving on one of our favourite mattresses.

You can also save on Simba’s bedding and bed frames. For instance, the Hybrid Pillow is down from £109 to £87, while a king size Hybrid duvet will cost you £199 (RRP: £249).

Keep a close eye on our mattress live blog for more of the best Black Friday deals on mattresses and bedding, as well as our Black Friday hub for stellar discounts across all product categories – from smartphones to air fryers.

