TCL Q9BK (98Q9BK) review: From regular TV to replacement wall, this range has it all

It’s worth saying, too, that while none of the Q9BK’s HDR settings are especially accurate, they do offer plenty of genuine variety in how HDR looks. Standard mode aggressively maps HDR10 content to the full extent of the TV’s considerable capabilities to spectacular effect, without overcooking things like the Vivid mode does.

There can be slight clipping (loss of shading detail) in the brightest areas of colour and, especially, white, but you’ll usually be too busy gawping and drooling over the rest of the picture to notice.

The Movie HDR mode is far less exuberant but quite effectively renders more of the actual full light range of an HDR picture, reducing clipping and, in being less ‘showy’, creating a more subtle and consistent experience.

The much heavier demands HDR places on LED backlighting systems do reveal a degree of compromise in the Q9BK’s system that initially feels surprising for a TV with so many local dimming zones and Mini LEDs. Mostly dark HDR shots that contain a few bright highlights can look a touch smoky and hazy, while black levels, even in the Standard mode become slightly grey. The longer I watched the Q9BK, though, the more I understood where TCL was coming from with its backlight decisions. It seems to want to use all the zones available to it to deliver the best balance between black levels and backlight consistency, balancing the two things out so that localised areas of blooming and clouding, which tend to be more distracting than a touch of greyness in dark areas, are minimised.