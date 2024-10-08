These are the Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals I recommend – and the ones I don’t

Over the course of the last few years, one of the most sought after products during deals seasons like Amazon Prime Day have been air fryers. People have become increasingly interested in these countertop cookers because of their speed, energy efficiency and healthy cooking abilities. Having reviewed several air fryers myself, I can attest to the fact that they’re really very convenient and produce great results on a wide range of foods.

Of all the air fryers we’ve tested here at Expert Reviews, the most consistently impressive models have come from Ninja. Air fryers like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone have scored highly in our reviews thanks to their sturdy build quality, useful range of features and excellent cooking performance. Being premium products, Ninja air fryers tend to cost a little more than regular air fryers and so it’s generally a good idea to purchase one during a deals event like Prime Day.

However, not all air fryer deals are created equal, with many offers not being quite as good as they first appear. Thanks to my first-hand air fryer experience and knowledge acquired covering deals events over the years, I’m perfectly equipped to sort the wheat from the chaff and show you the best Ninja air fryer deals available this Prime Day.