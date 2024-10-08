These are the Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals I recommend – and the ones I don’t
There are many Ninja air fryer deals on offer this Prime Day, but some are better value than others – check out my expert assessment below
Over the course of the last few years, one of the most sought after products during deals seasons like Amazon Prime Day have been air fryers. People have become increasingly interested in these countertop cookers because of their speed, energy efficiency and healthy cooking abilities. Having reviewed several air fryers myself, I can attest to the fact that they’re really very convenient and produce great results on a wide range of foods.
Of all the air fryers we’ve tested here at Expert Reviews, the most consistently impressive models have come from Ninja. Air fryers like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone have scored highly in our reviews thanks to their sturdy build quality, useful range of features and excellent cooking performance. Being premium products, Ninja air fryers tend to cost a little more than regular air fryers and so it’s generally a good idea to purchase one during a deals event like Prime Day.
However, not all air fryer deals are created equal, with many offers not being quite as good as they first appear. Thanks to my first-hand air fryer experience and knowledge acquired covering deals events over the years, I’m perfectly equipped to sort the wheat from the chaff and show you the best Ninja air fryer deals available this Prime Day.
The Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals I’m happy to recommend
At the bottom of the page I’ve taken a look a look at two Ninja air fryer deals that aren’t quite up to snuff, but first, here are the best deals I’ve found:
1. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £180, now £150)
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has long been our favourite Ninja model and one of our favourite air fryers overall. Bagging five stars and our Best Buy award in our initial review of, the Dual Zone picked up marks for its roomy, syncable pair of 3.8l baskets, high temperature cooking abilities and general ease of use. We also appreciated its range of features, with modes available for Dehydrating, Roasting, Baking and more.
With a solid £30 being lopped off its average price on Amazon, this is a deal I’m happy to recommend. While it’s not quite at its lowest price ever of £139, it is pretty close and allows you to secure a top quality air fryer at great price, which is alright by me.
2. Ninja DoubleStack XL (Was £253, now £209)
Ninja’s latest air fryer, released just this year, is a bit of revelation. Previously, dual drawer air fryers have been incredibly bulky and taken up a demonic amount of countertop space. Thanks to its vertical design, the DoubleStack XL takes care of this problem and then some. The DoubleStack did lose some points in our review, ultimately picking up four stars and a Recommended award, because of its high launch price and smaller cooking fans, which impacted its power and consistency slightly.
Quibbles aside, this is still a great deal on a quality air fryer. Down from its launch price of £270 and its current average of £253, the Ninja DoubleStack XL is just £209 this Prime Day – its lowest ever price.
The Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals I’m not so sure about
While the above deals are easy to recommend, these two Ninja air fryer deals aren’t quite as good as they look on paper. Though I think both these models are generally worth picking up, I can’t quite recommend these Prime Day deals for the reasons I note below:
1. Ninja Max Pro 6.2L (Was £140, now £129)
The Ninja Max Pro picked up five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, garnering praise for its dishwasher-safe parts, six cooking programmes and its ability to boost up to temperatures of 240°C to achieve super crispy results. Being a fairly slim, single-drawer model, this is the Ninja air fryer I would recommend to anyone tight on countertop space or not planning on cooking for large groups.
Launched at a price of £150 and averaging £140 on Amazon since then, the Ninja Max Pro is currently £129 for Prime Day. With the air fryer being just £11 down on its average price, I can’t label this as a great value deal, especially considering the fact the air fryer has dropped as low as £119 during previous sales. However, if you’re after a simple, effective air fryer that’s on the smaller side and you don’t want to wait, this air fryer is still worth picking up at a modest discount.
2. Ninja Speedi (Was £180, now £160)
It’s safe to say that we love the Ninja Speedi. This multi cooker secured five stars and a Best Buy award when we first reviewed it, and was even our Home Product of the Year last year. This air frying multi cooker secured these accolades thanks to its ten effective cooking programmes, attractive design and unique Speedi Meals, which allows users to combine cooking modes to make full meals in as little as fifteen minutes.
The Ninja Speedi cost £250 at launch and has since averaged a price of £180 on Amazon. In the current Prime Day sale, the Speedi is down to just £160. While this may look like great value at first, it’s still only £20 off its average price and way off its lowest ever price of £129. So, this deal gets a thumbs down from me – wait a little while and the Speedi will undoubtedly hit a lower price in future sales like Black Friday.