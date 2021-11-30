What is an air fryer: How do air fryers work and how to use an air fryer

Are air fryers healthy?

If you do a like-for-like comparison of chips cooked in a deep fat fryer to those cooked in an air fryer, the latter absorbs significantly less oil and therefore, has fewer calories. So if you’re swapping deep frying for air frying, you’ll definitely be making a positive change to your diet, with a significant reduction in the amount of fat you consume.

However, most air fryers do still require you to add oil to foods and sometimes, this might not be the healthiest cooking method you can choose. For example, air-fried broccoli isn’t as low in calories as steamed broccoli, which has no oil added. It’s therefore important to have air-fried foods as part of a balanced diet.

You can read more in our are air fryers healthy? guide.

READ NEXT: The best budget air fryers you can buy

How much does an air fryer cost?

There are air fryers to suit all budgets, though typically the more you spend, the better the results. Premium models such as the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 will set you back as much as £270, but you’ll get a large capacity, a self-stirring paddle and lots of presets to walk you through using it.

If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, you’ll be pleased to know you can pick up an air fryer for as little as £40. Though budget models won’t always produce the same crisp, even results as their more premium counterparts. Our pick for the best budget air fryer is the Tower T17005 due to its impressive capacity and how well it crisped up food.