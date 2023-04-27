Best dual air fryer 2024: Prime Day savings on these tried and tested models

How to choose the best dual air fryer for you

How do air fryers work?

Air fryers heat food using convection cooking, which simply means they rapidly circulate hot air, ensuring the maximum amount of surface area comes into contact with oil and heat. In terms of heat output, they tend to operate between 150˚ and 200˚C, although models with dehydrating functions or maximum crisping settings can go as low as 40˚C and as high 240˚C.

Air fryers have become so popular in recent years because their size and clever designs mean they’re speedy, energy efficient and need very little to no oil to effectively crisp up food. This is in contrast to traditional ovens, which are larger and therefore require more time and energy to reach the same temperatures.

Part of what helps air fryers achieve such great results is a chemical reaction known as the Maillard reaction. This is the process by which food takes on a “browned”, roasted flavour, and can be achieved using high heat and very little oil.

For a more in-depth explanation of how air fryers work and their benefits versus standard ovens, you can read our full-length What is an air fryer? explainer.

What are the standard functions of an air fryer?

Alongside their air fryer function, there are a few things we’ve come to expect as standard on these appliances. The best dual air fryers should come with preset cooking modes for items such as fish, chicken and potatoes, as well as manual settings for timings and temperature to help you get perfectly tailored results. They should also come with dishwasher-safe removable parts and handy accessories. Finally, helpful recipe booklets and companion apps preloaded with cooking suggestions are things we’ve seen included with many of the models we’ve tested.

What features should I look out for in dual air fryers?

Particular features to look out for in dual air fryers are settings to make using the twin baskets a simpler affair. Two common features in this vein are sync and match settings. Sync settings adjust time and temperature to ensure both your portions finish at the same time, while match mirrors the settings on both baskets, for when you’re cooking two portions of the same food. These settings might fall under different names depending on the model you choose, but most dual air fryers will have some option in this vein.