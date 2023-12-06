Best small air fryers 2024: Compact countertop cookers from £50

What features should I look for in a small air fryer?

Due to their compactness, small air fryers don’t tend to pack in as many features and functions as their larger counterparts. However, any good quality air fryer should have wide-ranging time and temperature settings, with most models worth their salt also offering pre-set options for common foods like chips, chicken and vegetables. Other features to look out for are solid, well-put-together bodies, clear digital control panels, easy-to-read LED displays, and dishwasher-safe, non-stick crisping plates.

To give you a fuller picture of what an air fryer can do, we also looked at what features larger, more premium models can offer. Models like the Instant Vortex Plus (£150), our overall favourite air fryer, offer clear viewing windows, internal lights, and a more exhaustive range of cooking modes. And, specific to dual drawer models, they also come with handy sync settings that allow you to set separate drawers to finish in unison regardless of cooking time or temperature. Other features that caught our attention include internal stirring paddles, like the ones present in the Tefal ActiFry Genius+ (£220), rotisserie functions, available in some oven-style models like the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 (£140) or the Proscenic T31 (£160), and high-temperature modes, like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone’s (£220) Max Crisp setting.

Looking at functionality, we can also consider fully-featured multi-cookers which have air-frying capabilities. A product like the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid (£300) can air fry, grill, bake, sauté, slow cook, steam, dehydrate, pressure cook and more. The Ninja Speedi (£250) offers similar settings alongside its handy Speedi Meals mode, which allows it to combine functions to whip up meals quickly. For example, it can air fry chicken while steaming rice, all in the same cooking basket.

How much should I spend on a small air fryer?

Due to their smaller size and generally more stripped-back features, compact models can usually be picked up at much lower prices than your average air fryer – making for another great reason to plump for a space-saving appliance.

Budget-friendly small air fryers can be secured for anywhere between £30 and £100 if you buy at the right time from the right retailer. If you want extra bells and whistles or a sleeker, more sturdily designed option, you can pick up a dependable, compact mid-range air fryer for between £100 and £150.

If you decide to pivot to one of the more tricked-out air fryers mentioned above, you can expect to pay somewhere between £150 and £220, while a fully-fledged multi-cooker may set you back somewhere between £200 and £300.

