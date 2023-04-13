Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven review: Cheaper for Prime Day

When it comes to cooking performance, the T31 really impressed. Using the slotted tray, I tested the standard air-frying mode with nuggets, hash browns and ready-made oven meals, all of which cooked quickly and thoroughly, with a fine crispy exterior. Using the rotisserie fork, I was able to cook a whole 1.2kg chicken at 205ºC in just 45 minutes and was delighted with the results. Underneath the well-browned and crispy skin, the chicken was fully cooked, while remaining brilliantly moist and flavourful throughout.

READ NEXT: Check out our favourite multi cookers

One of the T31’s more interesting accessories is the rotisserie cage, which is designed to slowly rotate food for a more even finish, and is well suited to things such as vegetables, chicken wings and especially potatoes. In testing, it produced 450g of crispy chips in 20 minutes at 190ºC, without the need to parboil in advance or shake mid-way through. Better still, they only required one tablespoon of oil. The wheel of rotisserie skewers also impressed during testing. While perhaps the most fiddly of the three accessories to assemble, they proved a great way to make tasty meat and veg kebabs from my countertop – ideal if you don’t have access to a BBQ.