Best budget air fryer 2024: Cheap countertop cookers, tried and tested

Increasingly popular across the UK, air fryers offer a quick, healthy and convenient way to cook sides, proteins and even whole meals, right on your countertop. The best budget air fryers offer all of this at an affordable price. When they first hit British shelves, air fryers were consistently expensive, with most models retailing for close to £200 or more. However, as the technology has become more widespread, prices have started to settle to a more reasonable level. You can now find super simple models with prices to match, as well as some cheap options that still include a few extra bells and whistles.

To find out more about air fryers, including which features to look for and what prices to expect, jump to our handy buying guide at the bottom of the page. If you’re up to speed, you can head straight to our concise mini-reviews of our favourite cheap air fryers.

Or, if you want to save yourself some reading time, you can see our top options in our at-a-glance list.