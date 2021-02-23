Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK review: A Prime Day bargain on a near-perfect air fryer

At £180, it has the price tag of a premium product, too, and while this might seem like a lot for a machine that circulates hot air, in comparison to other models on the market, it’s good value for money. Any decent air fryer will set you back £100 or more and almost none of these come with an additional cooking basket or the same breadth of features as the Ninja.

All functions are controlled via a large control panel at the front. There aren’t any one-touch buttons, surprisingly, but there are plenty of preset programmes such as baking, roasting and dehydrating available. Beneath the panel are two chromed handles and pulling these toward you give access to the air fryer’s cooking baskets. Each one can hold up to 3.8-litres of ingredients, adding up to a total capacity of 7.6 litres.

Unlike the Tefal Actifry range, there’s no stirring paddle inside so you’ll have to shake or stir food from time to time to promote even browning. Otherwise, the Ninja works pretty much like most other air fryers: it circulates hot air around your food, that creates a similar effect to deep frying, except you normally only need to add a tablespoon or so of cooking oil.